Clonoe edge Eglish in gripping duel to complete the double

Clonoe2-13

Eglish1-14

By Niall Gartland

IF you somehow manage to go the entire season unbeaten, there’s only ever going to be one outcome, Clonoe O’Rahilly’s sealing a memorable league and championship double with victory over Eglish this evening in the Intermediate final showdown at O’Neill Park.

Trailing by three points at the break against an impressive Eglish, they upped the ante in a helter-skelter second half and seized victory in a nerve-shredding finale with injury-time points by Danny McNulty and Connor McAliskey – two men who have given so much to the O’Rahilly’s cause down the years.

A word of consolation for Eglish: they’ve enjoyed a very productive season, played their part in a cracking final, and when the disappointment subsides, they can look forward to a hasty return to Division One football in 2026.

A word also for our hosts: Dungannon Clarkes club staged their first Tyrone Intermediate Championship final since 1986. The club hosted the very first Intermediate final in the county, all the way back in 1962, and this was their eighth ever time staging the Intermediate decider.

Ultimately though, the day belonged to Clonoe. Every single time they’ve taken to the pitch this year, they’ve come out on the right side of the result and that’s no mean feat given the stern competition that exists at Intermediate level football in Tyrone.

It was Clonoe that opened the scoring courtesy of Declan McClure though Eglish soon pounced with the first goal of the game, Ryan McKenna threading a defence-splitting pass before Luke Donnelly, cool as you like, rounded the goalkeeper and passed the ball into an empty net.

They barely had time to celebrate before Clonoe nabbed a goal of their own – Connor McAliskey teeing up PJ Lavery who showed superb attacking instincts, lashing the ball home quick as a flash. A lively start indeed – the O’Rahilly’s leading 1-1 to 1-0 after seven minutes of play.

Both teams looked dangerous on their forays forward and Clonoe edged two in front with a second point from McClure, Eglish responding in kind with a determined effort from Dan Muldoon, shrugging off the attentions of Shea Coney.

Luke Donnelly levelled matters for St Patrick’s in what was turning out to be a free-flowing, engaging contest, while an Eglish free was duly converted by Jordan for his first of the day as the clock ticked into the second quarter.

Clonoe moved ahead by the bare minimum with Rhys Donnelly lofting over, while three Eglish attacks in the space of as many minutes were thwarted by a tuned-in Clonoe rearguard. Down the other end, the O’Rahilly’s were trying their hand at launching in a few big ones, but Eglish dealt with it well.

Conor Holmes and Rhys Donnelly swapped points before Eglish nudged ahead by 1-5 to 1-4 with a Seamus Muldoon free. There was also a significant change in personnel with AFL star and All-Ireland winner Conor McKenna entering the fray in place of his brother Emmet.

Ethan Jordan boomed over a two-pointer, the first of the day, in injury time, while Conor McKenna set up Holmes for another score. Clonoe had the final say of the half through Danny McNulty, but it was Eglish that nonethless held a 1-8 to 1-5 lead at the interval. They deserved it and only for a few wides could have been further in front.

The early stages of the second half made for cagey viewing with Clonoe eating into Eglish’s lead through a Connor McAliskey free. Eglish retorted with a Jordan point from play in the next attack.

Then Clonoe drew level in one fell swoop. A misplaced effort from Tommy Taggart stayed in play and an alert Fintan McClure squared it to corner-back James Taggart who did the rest.

The O’Rahilly’s moved ahead with another ‘Skeet’ free eight minutes into the second half and their tails were up. Eglish grabbed a settling score through Jordan but momentum was on Clonoe’s side and sub Eoin Mansell, only on the pitch a matter of moments, ghosted through for another score.

McAliskey and McClure were to the fore as Clonoe earned themselves a close-in free, which McAliskey himself converted, opening up a 2-9 to 1-10 lead as the final quarter approached.

Eglish had found themselves hemmed in on their restarts but there was still time to reassert themselves. The game was becoming a bit stop-start with St Patrick’s badly needing a score or two. Instead, it was Clonoe who extended their advantage with McAliskey’s fourth free of the evening.

Would Eglish have a late surge? Ethan Jordan banged over a superb two-pointer and then a classic moment from Conor McKenna, driving forward at pace before fisting the ball over the bar. That left it all square with 53 minutes on the clock. Seven minutes in what must have seemed like an eternity for both sets of supporters.

Quickfire points from Ryan McCabe and Colm Byrne kept the crowd guessing while an almighty scramble ultimately led to a Clonoe wide when the goal was on, goalkeeper Jack Gibney applying enough pressure on McClure before Mansell’s pointed effort slipped wide.

As the clock ticked into three minutes of injury time, Danny McNulty held his nerve to curl over a ‘45’. Clonoe led by one and soon it would be two as McAliskey palmed the ball over the bar. The sensible option in the circumstances and they had one hand on the Paddy Cullen Cup.

Eglish had time, just about, to salvage something, but their two late attacks were repelled by the O’Rahilly’s. That was that, Clonoe were champions – what an exceptional season it’s been for the O’Rahilly’s. Hats off to them.

Scorers

Clonoe: Connor McAliskey (0-5, 0-4f), PJ Lavery and James Taggart (1-0 each), Declan McClure and Rhys Donnelly (0-2 each), Danny McNulty (0-2, 1 45), Ryan McCabe and Eoin Mansell (0-1) each

Eglish: Ethan Jordan (0-7, 0-2 2pt, 2f) Luke Donnelly (1-1),, Conor Holmes (0-2), Conor McKenna (0-1), Colm Byrne and Dan Muldoon (0-1 each), Seamus Muldoon (0-1, 1f)

Teams

Clonoe: Mickey O’Neill, James Taggart, Michael O’Neill, Shane Hughes, Shea Coney, PJ Lavery, Darragh McGrath, Declan McClure, Ryan Morrow, Rhys Donnelly, Danny McNulty, Ryan McCabe, Tommy Taggart, Connor McAliskey, Fintan McClure. Subs: Conall Coyle for O’Neill (full-back), Eoin Mansell for T Taggart, Pascal McClure for McGrath, Ryan Quinn

Eglish: Jack Gibney, Aaron Daly, Jack Muldoon, Conor Holmes, Conall McNulty, Ryan McKenna, Nathan Horsfield, Matthew Og McGleenan, Conor McCann, Emmet McKenna, Dan Muldoon, Turlough Muldoon, Seamus Muldoon, Luke Donnelly, Ethan Jordan. Subs: Conor McKenna for E McKenna, Colm Byrne for D Muldoon, Ryan Donnelly for Aaron Daly, Cormac Byrne for McNulty, Enda O’Donnell for S Muldoon

Referee: Kieran Eannetta (Omagh St Enda’s)