Club championship fixtures postponed due to Storm Amy

ALL four of this weekend’s Tyrone Club Football Championship semi-finals have been pushed back due to the effects of Storm Amy.

The Intermediate Championship semi-final double bill featuring Aghaloo versus Clonoe and Eglish versus Moy was originally pencilled in for this evening at O’Neill Park. A decision was made last night by the Tyrone CCC to postpone those matches until Sunday evening in the interests of player and supporter safety.

Today the decision was also made to hold off on tomorrow’s Junior Championship semi-final double bill at Loughmacrory. In an official statement, the Tyrone fixtures committee said that: “Following a pitch inspection in Loughmacrory, tomorrow’s Connollys of Moy Junior Football Championship Semi-Finals have been postponed. This decision is due to the adverse weather conditions, storm warning and the impact on the playing surface.”

The last-four clash between Clogher and Strabane has been rearranged for Monday evening at Garvaghey (7.15pm) while we await details of the other semi-final between Cookstown and Drumragh.