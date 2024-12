DERRYLAUGHAN Kevin Barrys have paid a poignant tribute to one of the club’s greatest sons, Hughie Cushnahan, who has sadly passed away.

Described in an official club statement as “a pillarstone and the beating heart of our club and community”, Hughie was a dedicated footballer in his youth and played in six Tyrone Senior Championship finals, including Derrylaughan’s very first back in 1957.

But his accomplishments stretched significantly beyond the field of play and he devoted an enormous portion of his life and time to many developments within the club.

Advertisement

Mr Cushnahan was also a driving force within the club’s committee over a period of decades and served as Derrylaughan’s as Club Lotto Co-ordinator for 26 years.

As well as detailing his accomplishments, Derrylaughan recalled a man of ‘immense warmth and great humility’ who inspired generations of children who came through the ranks at the Loughshore club. “We will remember a man of extraordinary morals, immense warmth, and great humility. We will remember a man who, throughout his life, did so much for everyone around him, particularly our youth. “We will remember a man who truly embodied the meaning of the word ‘service’ and for whom the act of giving was fundamental to his very being. His energy was infectious, and his love of this club was without limit. Today, we pray that he knew we felt the same way for him.