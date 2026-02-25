Down dash Red Hand hopes at the death

Tyrone 1-11 Down 4-3

AN extended injury time period of some seven minutes at Donaghmore snatched victory from the grasp of the Tyrone Minor Ladies on Saturday in what proved to be a frustrating afternoon for manager Ferghal Quinn and his side.

Heading down the home straight the Red Hands had led this Ulster Championship clash by five points yet two late Down goals sealed a one point win for the visitors.

Quinn was far from happy at the end of a game that Tyrone had dominated.

“ We are very disappointed at the way that game ended up, a game that we dominated from start to finish. Then we get caught with two goals in injury time but that aside the performance was excellent, we just came up short.”

It was certainly a learning experience for the Tyrone squad who produced an encouraging display overall. It had been a frustrating couple of days before and on the morning of the game with Donaghmore stepping up to ensure that the game went ahead. The uncertainty over venues has Quinn calling for more support from Tyrone clubs.

“We do need more support and up until Donaghmore took the game we were stuck. I have to thank them for the support.

“ Probably clubs need to buy in more to ladies football and while the support was great the families know what we are trying to do and we would love more support.”

A low scoring first half started well for the hosts. Erin McGinn struck with a goal on three minutes although it was cancelled out soon after with a Down goal at the other end. That set the pattern for the match with possession quickly transferred up and down the park though there was limited clear cut chances.

Cara McMoran added to the Tyrone tally, however the Mourne side did show a scoring threat when they broke the home line with goalkeeper Rhianna Mullin making several big saves.

Late scores from captain Keeva Owens and McGinn had Tyrone two ahead at the break.

Down crashed home a goal right from the restart yet the hosts quickly settled and once again took control with Mary Traynor, Owens and McMoran registering points. Both teams missed goal opportunities as the hosts pulled clear. Dana Coyle, Owens, Liza Mc Donnell and Hannah Donnelly landed points before that final twist to the tale as the Mourne snatched the spoils

Tyrone now face Antrim in round two looking to bounce back. Meanwhile the Ulster Under 14 Festival of Football starts this Saturday as Tyrone face Monaghan and Antrim, while this Sunday the Under-16s will host Antrim in the Ulster Championship.

Tyrone Scorers: Erin McGinn (1-1), Keeva Owens (0-3), Mary Traynor (0-2), Cara McMoran (0-2), Dana Coyle, Hannah Donnelly and Liza Mc Donnell (0-1 each)