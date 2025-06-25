Draw made for 2025 Tyrone Club Championships

By Niall Gartland

The draw has been made this evening for the 2025 Connollys Of Moy Tyrone Club Championships.

Reigning Tyrone and Ulster senior champions Errigal Ciaran will commence their title defence with a first-round clash against Ardboe, while there are a host of other massively appetising clashes down for decision across the three grades, which have been listed at the bottom of this article.

The championship will officially get underway with the Junior Championship preliminary round on the weekend of August 23/24.

The Intermediate and Senior Championships will throw-in with a full itinerary of first-round matches a fortnight later between Thursday, September 4 and Sunday, September 7.

In a break from previous years, there will be a fresh draw after each round to determine pairings for the subsequent round. This will apply to all three champinships.

The full draw is as follows

2025 Tyrone Senior Championship draw

Errigal Ciaran v Ardboe

Dromore v Edendork

Omagh v Derrylaughan

Carrickmore v Moortown

Gortin v Pomeroy

Galbally v Donaghmore

Killyclogher v Loughmacrory

Dungannon v Trillick

2025 Tyrone Intermediate Championship draw

Greencastle v Clonoe

Killeeshil v Rock

Stewartstown v Owen Roes

Moy v Aghyaran

Eglish v Coalisland

Beragh v Drumquin

Aghaloo v Fintona

Naomh Eoghan v Kildress

Tyrone Junior Championship draw

Tattyreagh v Brackaville (Preliminary 1)

Derrytresk v Donaghmore (Preliminary 2)

Augher v Eskra

Castlederg v Strabane

Clann na nGael v Urney

Cookstown v Killyman

Drumragh v Glenelly

Preliminary 1 winner v Brocagh

Errigal Ciaran Thirds v Preliminary winner 2

Omagh St Enda’s Thirds v Clogher