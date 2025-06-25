Draw made for 2025 Tyrone Club Championships

By Niall Gartland
The draw has been made this evening for the 2025 Connollys Of Moy Tyrone Club Championships.
Reigning Tyrone and Ulster senior champions Errigal Ciaran will commence their title defence with a first-round clash against Ardboe, while there are a host of other massively appetising clashes down for decision across the three grades, which have been listed at the bottom of this article.
The championship will officially get underway with the Junior Championship preliminary round on the weekend of August 23/24.
The Intermediate and Senior Championships will throw-in with a full itinerary of first-round matches a fortnight later between Thursday, September 4 and Sunday, September 7.
In a break from previous years, there will be a fresh draw after each round to determine pairings for the subsequent round. This will apply to all three champinships.
The full draw is as follows
2025 Tyrone Senior Championship draw
Errigal Ciaran v Ardboe
Dromore v Edendork
Omagh v Derrylaughan
Carrickmore v Moortown
Gortin v Pomeroy
Galbally v Donaghmore
Killyclogher v Loughmacrory
Dungannon v Trillick
2025 Tyrone Intermediate Championship draw
Greencastle v Clonoe
Killeeshil v Rock
Stewartstown v Owen Roes
Moy v Aghyaran
Eglish v Coalisland
Beragh v Drumquin
Aghaloo v Fintona
Naomh Eoghan v Kildress
Tyrone Junior Championship draw
Tattyreagh v Brackaville (Preliminary 1)
Derrytresk v Donaghmore (Preliminary 2)
Augher v Eskra
Castlederg v Strabane
Clann na nGael v Urney
Cookstown v Killyman
Drumragh v Glenelly
Preliminary 1 winner v Brocagh
Errigal Ciaran Thirds v Preliminary winner 2
Omagh St Enda’s Thirds v Clogher
