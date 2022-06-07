Draw made for the Tyrone club championship

THE draws for the Tyrone Football Championships were made this evening (Tuesday)

Senior champions Dromore put their title on line against Killyclogher while Carrickmore have the chance to gain revenge for their defeat to Na Fianna in last year’s championship.

There is also a repeat of the epic 2020 decider when Dungannon Clarkes took the O’Neill Cup after a penalty shoot-out win over Trillick. Here’s the full draw across senior, intermediate and junior level:

SFC ROUND 1

(A) Ardboe v Omagh

(B) Dromore v Killyclogher

(C) Moy v Errigal Ciaran

(D) Trillick v Dungannon

(E) Moortown v Clonoe

(F) Greencastle v Donaghmore

(G) Carrickmore v Coalisland

(H) Loughmacory v Derrylaughan

QUARTER-FINALS

(1) A v B

(2) C v D

(3) E v F

(4) G v H

SEMI-FINALS

1 v 2

3 v 4

IFC ROUND 1

(A) Rock v Aghyaran

(B) Eglish v Clogher

(C) Kildress v Edendork

(D) Naomh Eoghan v Beragh

(E) Gortin v Owen Roes

(F) Cookstown v Killeeshil

(G) Pomeroy v Galbally

(H) Tattyreagh v Eskra

QUARTER-FINALS

(1) A v B

(2) C v D

(3) E v F

(4) G v H

SEMI-FINALS

1 v 2

3 v 4

JFC PRELIMINARY ROUND

(1) Stewartstown Harps v Donaghmore Thirds

(2) Errigal Ciaran Thirds v Brocagh

ROUND 1

(A) Coalisland Thirds v Drumquin

(B) Prelim 1 v Prelim 2

(C) Glenelly v Urney

(D) Castlederg v Strabane

(E) Derrytresk v Clann na nGael

(F) Killyman v Augher

(G) Fintona v Brackaville

(H) Drumragh v Aghaloo

QUARTER-FINALS

(1) A v B

(2) C v D

(3) E v F

(4) G v H

SEMI-FINALS

1 v 2

3 v 4