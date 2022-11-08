Dromore ladies celebrate three decades on the field

SPECTACULAR scenes of celebration, skill and camaraderie were seen on Saturday as the Dromore Ladies GFC marked their 30th year – a day which will be remembered for the next 30 years!

The pitch, Gardrum Park, was decorated to suit the occasion, embellished with balloons, bunting and old photographs. And as the day got underway, the pitch was a bustling sea of blue-and-white as everyone joined together in unison to do what they love most – play the game.

The underage teams kicked off the games, setting a precedent for the day to come. Their battling, teamwork and talent was a testament to the work done behind the scenes by underage coaches – with Barry Collins playing an instrumental role.

Barry, along with Aoibhinn and Dearbhla Gallagher and Barry Slevin, led the Minor team to an impressive double victory in League and Championship – bringing triumph to the club in 2022.

Committee chair, Catherine McNabb, expressed her gratitude to the underage coaches.

She said, “A massive thank you to all our underage coaches who have given up their time so tirelessly all year – for enhancing the girls’ skills and for making training, games and Gardrum Park an enjoyable and safe place for our youth to be.”

The Dromore Ladies made their first competitive debut in the Tyrone Junior County League in 1994, under the management of Joe Rafferty and Jimmy McCloughan and in August won the Annual Summer Tournament – defeating Trillick in the final no less.

Members who played in this inaugural match back in 1994 returned to the pitch on Saturday to play against the present Dromore Ladies team.

As 2.30pm approached, the past Dromore Ladies team donned their boots once again, put on their jerseys and settled the heads in preparation for the big game.

Meanwhile, the present Dromore Ladies team blared Cotton-Eyed Joe and jived to Blanket on the Ground with not a warm-up on the horizon – needless to say, the present team grossly underestimated the abilities of the oul’ dolls!

Smoked, roasted and outsmarted at every turn.

The past team put the present team to shame and with goals from Nuala Gormley and Orla O’Neill; they secured the deserved win – sealing the win with the victory chant, ‘Ole, ole, ole’!

And as the day drew to a close – when all the friendships had been rekindled, the memories shared, and mothers and others team recruited – everyone journeyed home with full hearts and most importantly… full bellies.