Errigal Ciaran in mourning after death of devoted clubman Ciaran

By Niall Gartland

ERRIGAL Ciaran is in mourning after the passing of their “dear friend” Ciaran Mullin, whose unflinching commitment and love of the Dunmoyle-based club leaves behind a lasting legacy.

Ciaran, a former Errigal Ciaran player at all levels, devoted his energies to the club even while in the grips of serious illness.

He was part of the management team led by Enda McGinley and Stephen Quinn that embarked on a memorable run through Tyrome, Ulster and beyond in the 2024/25 season, culminating in a first ever All-Ireland SFC final appearance for a Tyrone club.

He also served as the club’s caretaker up until a few short weeks ago, another measure of pride and passion for all things Errigal Ciaran.

Errigal Ciaran have released a poignant statement detailing their gratitude for all that Ciaran did for the club down the decades.

“It is with a deep sense of sadness and sorrow that we learned this morning of the passing of our dear friend, Ciaran Mullin.

Ciaran has borne his health battle with great dignity, always positive, always looking at others who he felt were worse off than himself, and always continuing to care for his family and his club.

“Ciaran was an Errigal Ciaran man to his very finger tips; how could he not be – his father Peter John was Chairman of The Park Committee who oversaw the development of Cardinal MacRory Park in 1955/56.

“Ciaran’s family upbringing was steeped in the club. He played for the club at every level, from U14 to senior, and joined the Club Committee in 1987 as Ciste Nua co-ordinator.

“As a player, he played in the 1989 County Final, and four years later was a member of the panel who brought the O’Neill Cup back to the Parish for the first time in 62 years and went on the Capture our first Ulster Club title later that year. He was there again in’94 when we retained the O’Neill Cup.

“He retired after the ‘94 season, and having set up his new home in Killyclogher, he stepped back from day to day involvement whilst all the time supporting the club and holding up our good name with friendly banter across the local hostelries in Omagh and the Village Inn.

After Ciaran built his new home back in Foremass, he quickly reimmersed himself back into club life, serving as Youth Officer and overseeing merchandise sales for a number of years.

“In 2017, he became a member of Enda & Stevie’s minor management team, which went on to win back to back county minor titles. They forged a great bond, and he was so proud to be part of that management team.

“In 2022, Ciaran took up the role of Caretaker in Dunmoyle, a role he continued to hold right up to a few short weeks ago. Leading and directing a dedicated team to look after our club rooms and grounds, he treated the facilities as if they were his own home, and his attention to detail was second to none.

“When Enda and Stevie were appointed as our senior management team in 2024, Ciaran once again got the call to become involved, and once again he stepped forward as a proud Errigal man.

“What a journey we and he had in 2024, capturing both the O’Neill Cup and the Ulster Club titles – there wasn’t a happier man in the parish over those weeks. Our journey to Croke Park was unforgettable, another hugely proud moment for Ciaran and his family.

“He is a massive loss to our club. We will forever miss his quick wit, brilliant smile, the barking of instructions along the sideline with an O’Neills Size 5 always in hand, and hunting down the next one!

“We are indebted to Ciaran’s family for sharing him with us, and the huge amount of time he gave to the cause of Errigal Ciaran GAC over the years.

“To his wife Rosemary, daughter Sarah, sons Peter and Joe, grandson Leo and to the entire Mullin family circle, we offer our heartfelt sympathy. No words can describe the depth of gratitude we owe Ciaran for his work, a very proud family man, a very proud Errigal Ciaran man, and a very proud Honorary President of our Club.”