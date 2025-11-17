Errigal’s final ambitions dashed by Moneyglass

Errigal Ciaran 0-6

Moneyglass 3-10

By Alan Rodgers

THIS Ulster Club Final ended in bitter disappointment for Errigal Ciaran when their hopes of capturing the title were emphatically smashed at Brewster Park yesterday by a strong Moneyglass side.

The Errigal Ciaran girls had blazed a trail to the decider with some strong performances.

But they were unable to repeat the heroics of past matches as the Antrim champions took control and maintained their dominance from the first quarter onwards.

But it could all have been so different for the Dunmoyle-based side. For, they had begun the match well and were seemingly well in contention until three goals in quick succession in the first half dealt what proved to be a decisive blow to their title ambitions.

Indeed, it was Errigal who made most of the early running and were good value for their lead during the opening stages. Points courtesy of Meabh Corrigan and Emily Maguire saw them into the lead, and they got a great opportunity within minutes to forge further ahead.

A penalty was awarded to them and was taken by Maria Canavan in the sixth minute.

Her shot was well hit, but just went wide. But Errigal continued to create chances and were unfortunate not to have yielded a greater dividend at that point.

Good defending kept them very much in contention. Team captain Eimear Corrigan, Michaela Moore and Bronagh McAleer put on great pressure on their Moneyglass opponents and launched some good attacks on the counter.

However, they just couldn’t seem to make the the most of the chances that followed.

In contrast, Moneyglass hit a hat-trick of goals in quick succession to really transform their challenge. The first came in the 16th minute when a great run by Cathy Carey set up Leah Stewart who made no mistake from close range.

Then, their second goal came in the 22nd minute.

This time is was Cathy Carey who hit the net. Her shot for a point dipped at the final moment into the net. Goal number three arrived just minutes later when Maria O’Neill fired home to capitalise on a great run from Aoife Leahy.

Despite this, though, Errigal continued to battle hard. Elle McNamee created space with a series of fine runs, while Aoife Horisk was the ideal target at full-forward.

Points from Aoife Horisk and Maria Canavan just before the break reduced the deficit and showed that the Tyrone champions were still very much in the game.

The half-time score of 3-1 to 0-4 provided hope that they might be able to get back into contention more completely on the resumption.

But it was soon apparent instead that this Moneyglass team were in no mood to relinquish their strong lead.

Three points in quick succession at the start of that second half extended their lead, added the pressure on Errigal Ciaran and served notice of the intentions of the Moneyglass side.

Their strong running and tenacious tackling ensured that they remained in the ascendency.

Points courtesy of Cathy Carey, Rebecca Bradley and Bronagh Devlin stretched their lead to nine points, 3-4 to 0-4 and ensured that urgent action was now needed from Errigal.

Aoife Horisk did increase their total, but it didn’t lead to the revival that they might have hoped for. Instead, four points for Moneyglass entering the final quarter ensured that the issue was effectively decided long before the finish.

Cathy Carey led the onslaught with three well-taken points. Bronagh Devlin added another before Aoife Leahy and Maria O’Neill left them a massive 3-10 to 0-5 ahead with time almost up.

Errigal kept battling, and goalkeeper Megan O’Brien produced a number of point-blank saves.

But they were unable to make much progress in reducing that Moneyglass lead.

Emilie Loughran had a goal disallowed for a square infringement and the game was nearly over when they were awarded a second penalty.

Maria Canavan’s shot was deflected over the bar as the final whistle ended Errigal’s spirited provincial campaign.

Scorers

Errigal Ciaran: Aoife Horisk 0-2, 1f, Maria Canavan 0-2, Meabh Corrigan 0-1, Emily Maguire 0-1.

Moneyglass: Cathy Carey 1-5 2f, Leah Stewart 1-0, Maria O’Neill 1-1, Bronagh Devlin 0-2, Aoife Leahy 0-1, Rebecca Bradley 0-1.

Teams

Errigal Ciaran: Megan O’Brien, Oonagh McAleer, Mary Traynor, Cailin McCann, Claire Canavan, Eimear Corrigan, Michaela Moore, Bronagh McAleer, Shannon Cunningham, Ellie McNamee, Maria Canavan, Emily Maguire, Kelly McCaffrey, Aoife Horisk, Meabh Corrigan.

Subs: Emilie Loughran for E Maguire 31, Rebecca Quinn for K McCaffrey 41,

Moneyglass: Aine Devlin, Caitlin Graffin,Niamh McIntosh, Leah Stewart, Aoife Leahy, Sarah O’Neill, Rebecca Bradley, Aoife Kelly, Emma Louise McAreavey, Ciona Griffin, Maria O’Neill, Niamh Neeson, Cathy Carey, Laura McCann.

Subs: Eleanor Mallon for A Kelly 55, Danielle Duffin for A Leahy 56, Annie Griffin for L Stewart 55, Katie McCloskey for L McCann 57.

Referee: Brendan Rice, Down