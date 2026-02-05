Ex-Tyrone players sign letter praising senior team’s stance

MORE than 30 former Tyrone footballers have signed a letter praising the county’s current senior football team for their stance over the GAA’s sponsorship deal with Allianz.

It is understood that the Tyrone senior team decided before their recent Division Two encounter against Derry that they would not appear in front of any Allianz-branded signage for the remainder of their league campaign.

A letter praising their decision has been signed by dozens of former Tyrone senior intercounty footballers, including prominent members of the Gaels against Genocide group.

The GAA has come under fire for its relationship with the global insurer in recent months after a United Nations (UN) report alleged the company has profited from the Israeli forces’ occupation of Gaza.

The association has opted to maintain its 30-year connection with the insurer despite pressure from current and former GAA players, as well as pressure from county boards.

The letter signed by former Tyrone players reads “We have had the honour of representing Tyrone and understand that privilege comes with responsibility.

“We commend the current Tyrone panel who have taken time to debate the sponsorship of our games by a company that has direct links with the genocide in Gaza. The collective decision to demonstrate your opposition to the current sponsor shows tremendous courage and character.

“In a time of genocide, we must all do what we can, and your decision to take a stand will be remembered. We have great admiration for each member of the panel and wish you every success this year.”

The signatories are as follows:

Paul Devlin

Fay Devlin

Pascal Canavan

Peter Canavan

Sean McLaughlin

Seamus McCallan

Eugene McKenna

Aidy Morris

Adrian Cush

Joe Cassidy

Mattie McGleenan

Ciaran McBride

Stephen Conway

Ciarán Corr

Gerry Taggart

Aidan McMahon

Paul Donnelly

Chris Lawn

Ciaran Loughran

Damian Loughran

Paddy Tally

Gerard Cavlan

Ronan McGarrity

Barney Gormley

Damian Gormley

John Lynch

Damian O’Hagan

Liam Turbett

Liam Grugan

Joe McMahon

Justin McMahon

Kevin Teague