COALISLAND Fianna ladies’ are celebrating their double win at the Tyrone Junior league and championship for the first time in their history.

Fianna Ladies secretary, Ciara Campbell, believes it will inspire and encourage more young girls within the Coalisland area to play Gaelic Football.

“For us as a club that is what we will use as a piggy-back for the younger girls to come and play.” Said Ciara.

“We had 24 of our U8s and U10s went to both the league and championship finals and actually played at half time.

“It’s great to get the buy in from the parents to actually bring them and support the girls.

“It was lovely, it gives the younger girls that wee bit of momentum, that maybe I could be here someday.” She added.

As club secretary, Ciara plays a pivotal role in making sure every female team within the club is provided for, from under 5.5 to senior ladies.

Ciara was keen to emphasise the vital contribution which the Fianna club members make to the overall running and success of ladies’ football in their club.

“We are relying on the club members, but we are very lucky they are so good.” She said.

“The club run a variety of different fundraisers, such as the pumpkin patch running this weekend for the first time which is aimed towards our youth and families.”

The money raised enables the club to provide activities such as after school football and winter programmes, including yoga sessions for the U16s.

Ciara stressed that one of the main objectives is to provide activities which will ‘maintain girls interest in playing GAA’.

“There might be other distractions and they don’t want to come out and train maybe two nights a week in January or February or play matches.”

“It’s trying to keep it interesting for them and keep the momentum going. Those girls are your future senior team.” She added.

Ciara spoke of the continued excitement around the club ahead of their Ulster championship quarter final, “Going into Ulster, the players are pretty confident.

“They are definitely all geared up for it and they are all really excited at the prospect!”

“Every game is just another 60 minutes of football. If they win Ulster, they could maybe get to Croke Park at some point, they are looking forward and that’s their aim.”

Coalisland Ladies face Donegal Junior champions An Clochan Liath in the Ulster Quarter Final on Sunday October 29 at 2pm.