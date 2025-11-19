Fintona hurlers overcome Omagh in Grade Two minor decider

GRADE TWO MINOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Omagh St Enda’s 1-8

Fintona 3-10

A WELL drilled and stronger Fintona eased to the Tyrone Grade Two Minor Championship title at the expense of a youthful Omagh side at Eire Og on Sunday.

Fintona’s Tomas Gallen top scored with 1-8 from midfield in a dominant display from him on a good afternoon for his side. Patrick Harley, Shane Donnelly, Rhys Garrity and Liam Griffith all impressed.

Omagh, who have all but two players of their starting 15 still available next year, battled hard. Daire Sally was outstanding again, Sean Cunningham, Jarleth Cunningham and Cathal Tinney were good while Pearse Clarke was always a threat in attack.

A goal on the stroke of half-time from man of the match Gallen was the highlight of a low scoring first half and the Fintona side built on that through a good second half performance.

Both teams traded a handful of wides through the first quarter, Gallen and Omagh’s Clarke and Mark Murphy did find the target as the teams battled for the advantage.

Daithi Teague teed up Murphy again as they nudged ahead while his Omagh goalkeeper Ronan O’Neill made a crunch one-on-one save from Owen Griffith. .

A massive Diarmuid Martin point from distance levelled things for Fintona although it was Omagh who pressed, Malachi Leonard and Conor O’Reilly landing points yet there was a sting in the tail when Gallen’s long range free from inside his own half found it’s way to the net unaided.

After a series of early Omagh wides Gallen and Cathal Tinney (from a 65) exchanged points although Fintona went three ahead with Gallen tagging on a brace. Again Tinney pointed from a 65 before two key goals pulled Fintona to the line.

Omagh senior star, Liam Griffith, one of several on the Fintona minor squad, drilled in a goal on the run from the right, and after a Gallen point, Harley whipped in a third goal to virtually see their team home.

There was a late consolation goal, a long range effort from Seth McGirr, but it was a mere consolation as Fintona claimed the title by eight points.

Scorers

Omagh: Seth Mc Girr 1-0, Mark Murphy 0-2, Cathal Tinney 0-2, Malachi Leonard 0-2, Conor O’Reilly 0-1, Pearse Clarke 0-1

Fintona: Tomas Gallen 1-8, Pat Harley 1-0, Liam Griffith 1-0, Dara Cranny 0-1 Diarmuid Martin 0-1