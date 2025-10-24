Flags fly high as Trillick prepares for showdown

By Alan Rodgers

MAIN Street in Trillick has often echoed with cheers and music as victorious St Macartan’s players paraded through the town on the back of a lorry, proudly displaying the O’Neill Cup to hundreds of jubilant supporters.

Nine county titles have been won so far – and it could be ten on Sunday if the class of 2025 can overcome Loughmacrory in this year’s Tyrone Senior Football Championship final.

By Tuesday afternoon, there was a brisk trade in hats, flags and memorabilia as the influx of pupils from St Scire’s, Knocknagor and the local post-primary schools brought the town to life.

This will be Trillick’s third consecutive county final appearance, and their sixth in a decade. Despite the familiarity, there’s a renewed buzz in the air.

“We’re well aware of the challenge Loughmacrory will bring,” said club chairman Ciaran McElholm. “A county final is always a marvellous occasion, and everyone in Trillick is really looking forward to it.

“People know not to take anything for granted. Back in the 1990s and 2000s, Trillick could hardly win a championship match, never mind a final. Hopefully the boys can perform on the day and get the result.”

Cultural officer Brenda Kelly – a key behind-the-scenes volunteer – said the excitement stretches right across the community.

“We’re having a breakfast on Saturday morning before the match, which will bring everyone together,” she said. “It’s great for the children to experience the excitement that comes with a county final. You can see it in the flags flying from poles and homes.”

Among those watching closely is one of Trillick’s oldest surviving footballers, 90-year-old Petey Kelly.

Now partially sighted, he plans to watch the final on TV from home… but still remembers the early days vividly.

“I came to Trillick from Golan in 1949 and started playing then,” he said. “All we won in my time were tournaments in Tempo, Dromore, Irvinestown and the St Enda’s Cup once.

“It was catch and kick back then with a big leather ball. The arrival of John Donnelly as school principal changed everything – he was wild about football, and children started playing more. That was the beginning of Trillick winning county titles.

“My grandsons James and Simon are playing now. I’d love to see them win the county title.”

Former player Eugene Barrett, a two-time county medalist, holds a unique place in club history.

In 1983, he helped Trillick defeat Ardboe – while also performing that same day with Tummery Pipe Band at Carrickmore.

“I asked the manager if I could play in the band before the match, and he said no bother,” Eugene recalled. “So I joined for the parade and the anthem, then took my position on the team.

“It’s hard to believe it happened, but it’s great to look back now. I’ve two county medals which I really cherish.”

Whatever the outcome on Sunday, Trillick’s pride and togetherness remain as strong as ever!