Fun and Games at Cappagh Parish Schools Day

ONE HUNDRED and sixty Primary 4 children from across the six Primary Schools in Cappagh Parish came together last Friday in Ballinamullan – the home of Killyclogher GAA to enjoy a morning of fun and Gaelic games.

The morning provided an opportunity for the children to come together and play games with other boys and girls from the participating schools.

Mrs Roisin Darcy the Principal of Christ The King Primary School added: “ All of the School Principals were delighted to be involved in this exciting initiative with Killyclogher GAA. We hope we can build on this partnership that provides team fun and games for our children.”

A large number of Club and County coaches and club volunteers ensured the children experienced Football, Hurling, Camogie, Handball and team activities in a fun filled environment.

The Chairperson of Killyclogher GAA commented: “ The Club was delighted to welcome all the children to a morning of fun and Gaelic Games to work together, promote physical activity and skill development. This is what our Club loves to encourage.”