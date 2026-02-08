Goals prove decisive as Tyrone hurlers lose out

Allianz Hurling league Division 3

Tyrone 0-15

Wicklow 3-14

By Alan Rodgers

A BATTLING performance from Tyrone hurlers fell just short, as three goals at crucial stages ensured that it was their opponents from Wicklow who inflicted a second defeat in the campaign.

Victory for the first time since 2024 a week previously meant that Tyrone were in confident mood today at Garvaghey against opponents who have also enjoyed an encouraging start to this season.

Three goals, including two in the opening period, left the Red Hands with too much to do. Although they reduced the lead down to just two points at half-time, the Leinster side always looked stronger and emerged winners with plenty to spare.

Just seconds had elapsed when Wicklow served notice of their intentions. A strong move forward resulted in Andrew Kavanagh knocking the ball to the net to give the Leinster side the perfect start.

It was a sign of things to come as well. The first quarter saw Wicklow dominate proceedings and put the pressure on the Red Hand defence to respond. Oran McKee, Cian McGuigan and Fionn Devlin all worked hard, and eventually came to grips with the opposition attack after a few anxious moments.

Wicklow, though, forged ahead. Points from Padraig Doran, Jack Phelan and Seanie Germaine stretched their lead to 1-3 to no score after only seven minutes. Luke Evans came close to grabbing a second goal for them, as Jack Doyle left them 1-4 to no score ahead.

The Red Hands looked in real trouble, but they stuck to their task. Ciaran Magill opened the scoring for them in the 13th minute, and they suddenly began to find their form. Indeed, the second quarter saw them enjoy a far better share of the exchanges, even though their efforts weren’t immediately reflected on the scoreboard.

Goal number two for Wicklow was scored by Jack Phelan. But by then Tyrone were finding their form. Points courtesy of Aidan Kelly and James McCann boosted their total and heralded a spirited and impressive finale to that first half.

Five points before the half-time break brought them right back into contention. Ciaran Magill fired over a brace to leave them trailing by just five, 2-5 to 0-6. Then, Mickey Little and Aidan Kelly also hit the target to ensure that the issue was very much in the balance with only two points separating the teams at the interval.

Hopes were high that Tyrone would be capable of maintaining their momentum on the resumption. But, no sooner had that second half begun, than Wicklow took another massive step forward with a series of scores.

Jack Phelan, Padraig Doran and Tommy Collins all fired over, while Tyrone were dealt a blow when a great attempt from Mickey Little was blocked on the goalline. Then, moments later, a third goal for the visitors compounded the challenge facing the Red Hands.

Andrew Kavanagh found the net with a great shot to the top corner. It was a score which put them nine points ahead again, and was certainly a blow for Tyrone who had done so well to dramatically reduce the deficit.

But Oran McKee, Anthony Crossan, Fionn Devlin and James McCann kept battling in defence, while Feargal Donaghy and Ciaran Magill kept up the workrate at midfield. Points from Aidan Kelly, Mickey Little and Ciaran Magill boosted their total, but the goals that they needed to really challenge never materialised.

Instead, each time Tyrone threatened to seriously reduce the Wicklow lead, the Leinster side edged further in front. Jack Phelan, Padraig Doran and Seanie Germaine all registered points, before Nill McGarel and Aidan Kelly responded for Tyrone. But, as the minutes ebbed away, it was a case of too little too late for the Red Hands.

Ciaran Magill completed the scoring for them, but by then the game was up and an eight point loss proved disappointing as they prepare for a week’s break ahead of meeting Fermanagh later this month.

Scorers

Tyrone: Aidan Kelly 0-6 (5f), Ciaran Magill 0-5, Mickey Little 0-2 (1f), Niall McGarel 0-1, James McCann 0-1.

Wicklow: Jack Phelan 1-4, Andrew Kavanagh 2-0, Padraig Doran 0-4 (1f), Seanie Germaine 0-2, Jack Doyle 0-1, Tommy Collins 0-1, Padraig Doyle 0-1, Conor McNally 0-1 (1f)

Teams

Tyrone: Conor McElhatton, Dean Rafferty, Oran McKee, Cian McGuigan, James McCann, Fionn Devlin, Anthony Crossan, Feargal Donaghy, Ciaran Magill, Sean Paul McKernan, Aidan Kelly, Rory Weir, Niall McGarel, Kiefer Morgan, Michael Little.

Subs: Pierce Mullin for SP McKernan (48), Cahir Munroe for R Weir (55), Liam Griffiths for K Morgan (66).

Wicklow: Conor McNally, Ben Kearney, Bryan Kearney, Ian Clancy, Tommy Collins, John Henderson, Emmett Blanchfield, Padraig Doran, Sam O’Dowd, Jack Phelan, Luke Evans, Jack Doyle, Eoin McCormack, Andrew Kavanagh, Seanie Germaine.

Subs: Pafraig Doyle for J Doyle (45), Fionn Darcy for E McCormack (46), Brandon Ryan for E Blanchfield (50), Conall Byrne for I Clancy (53), Davy Maloney for S Germaine (57).

Referee: Michael Connolly, Sligo