Goals prove the difference as Tattyreagh get up and running

Tattyreagh 3-11

Eskra 0-13

TATTYREAGH successfully navigated the first hurdle in the Tyrone Intermediate Championship with a 3-11 to 0-13 victory over challengers Eskra at Fintona this evening.

Goals from Brendan Armstrong, Eoghain Murray and the hugely impressive Peadar Mullan were instrumental as they qualified for a quarter-final clash against the winners of Sunday’s eagerly anticipated battle between Galbally and Pomeroy.

Tattyreagh finished their league campaign strongly and have carried their good form into the championship. They’ve only been beaten once in their last eight fixtures (by Edendork) and they were the more clinical side for most of this evening’s contest, which was played under lights in Fintona.

The two teams exchanged scores early on before Tattyreagh pushed clear in the latter stages of the first half with goals from Amstrong and Murray. They led by 2-2 to 0-5 at half-time, and they compounded their advantage early in the second-half with points from captain Johnny Harkin, James Darcy and their third goal of the game from their attack-minded centre-half back Peader Mullan.

To their credit Eskra refused to give in, and it looked like a comeback could be on the cards when they upped the intensity and raised white flags via Peter Hughes and Joe McCarroll. Tattyreagh reasserted their authority in the closing stages and late points from Darcy, Mullan and Niall Murray ensured their safe passage to the quarter-finals.