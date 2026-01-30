Gortin stalwart Gerard wins prestigious President’s Award

GORTIN man Gerard Bradley has been presented with a hugely distinguished GAA President’s award at a ceremony this evening in Croke Park.

Not only is Gerard a devoted member of his beloved Gortin St. Patrick’s and Badoney Ladies, he has committed much of his time to the Tyrone County Board and on a provincial and national level with Ulster GAA and Croke Park.

Throughout the years serving on the Tyrone County Board, he has held many roles including Assistant Secretary of the youth board and Treasurer. At present he is Chair of the IT committee and lead Demographics Officer.

He also participates on several subcommittees as well as training new officers and will be a familiar face at the gate for patrons attending any club or county match.

In a statement expressing delight at the news, Gortin GAA thanked Gerard for his commitment to the club and the GAA over many years.

“Within our club, Gerard was not only a player, but served as Secretary from 1982-1985 and has held many informal roles throughout the years including facilitating our AGM and counsel.

“We must acknowledge his unending commitment to our weekly bingo, a heartbeat of our club fundraising and our local community. Across three decades, his commitment and sacrifice to this weekly event has been incredible.

“Gerard is humble, honest and incredibly patient. A true example of what volunteering and duty means. We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Gerard and thank him for all his commitment to our Club and the GAA over the years.

“We hope that Gerard alongside wife Teresa, sons and current senior players, Cormac and Peter, and his daughter-in-law Rachael enjoy the evening.”