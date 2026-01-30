Groups unveiled for 2026 pre-season competitions

2026 sees the return of the pre-season competitions, and the groups have been formalised ahead of the first round of fixtures in mid-March.

Division One and Two clubs will be combined into eight groups with the first-placed finishers progressing to the Jim Devlin Cup knockout stages.

The second-placed teams will battle for the Frank O’Neill Cup and the full schedule of fixtures are still to be confirmed.

At Junior level, Division 3A and 3B clubs will be divided into four groups with the first-placed teams advancing to the semi-finals of the Joe McGarrity Cup competition.

All round one group stage fixtures will commence on Sunday, March 15. A number of clubs, meanwhile, have opted not to participate in this year’s pre-season competitions.

The Jim Devlin Cup and Frank O’Neill group stages are as follows:

Group 1: Trillick, Moortown, Owen Roes, Drumquin

Group 2: Dungannon, Omagh, Kildress, Cookstown

Group 3: Edendork, Clonoe, Rock

Group 4: Dromore, Eglish, Naomh Eoghan

Group 5: Galbally, Coalisland, Greencastle

Group 6: Ardboe, Pomeroy, Aghaloo

Group 7: Killyclogher, Gortin, Aghyaran

Group 8: Carrickmore, Derrylaughan, Killeeshil

Joe McGarrity Cup:

Group 1: Fintona, Eskra, Tattyreagh, Clann na nGael

Group 2: Stewartstown, Glenelly, Urney, Omagh Thirds

Group 3: Strabane, Augher, Brackaville, Cookstown Thirds

Group 4: Drumragh, Derrytresk, Brocagh