Guildhall reception for winning Castlederg teams

THE Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, last week hosted a special civic reception at the Guildhall to honour the outstanding recent achievements of his local club, Castlederg St. Eugene’s GFC.

The reception was held to formally recognise two significant triumphs for the club – the Senior Ladies winning the Division 3 League title and the Minor Boys securing the Grade 3 League title. The event also served as a celebration of the club’s enduring legacy within the community as it marks its 50th anniversary milestone.

For Mayor McHugh, a lifelong supporter and member of the club, the evening held personal significance. Speaking at the presentation, he said: “It is a moment of immense personal and civic pride for me to welcome my own club, Castlederg St. Eugene’s, to the Guildhall. To see both our Senior Ladies and Minor Boys returning home as league champions is a testament to the hard work, coaching, and talent thriving in Castlederg.

“As the club celebrates its 50th year, these successes are a fitting tribute to five decades of dedication to Gaelic games. This milestone reminds us that the club is the heartbeat of our community. I am honoured to recognise these players who have worn the jersey with such distinction.”

The Mayor wished the teams continued success for the upcoming season.