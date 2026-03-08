Tyrone Minors ‘Erne’ easy opening victory

Tyrone 5-24 Fermanagh 2-4

TYRONE got the defence of their Ulster Minor League title off to an impressive start with a comprehensive victory over Fermanagh at Garvaghey on Wednesday night.

It was a game that was effectively over as a contest by halftime with Tyrone holding a 1-13 to 0-3 advantage and there was no let-up in the second period as an early goal was followed by a further three majors as they stamped their authority on proceedings.

Despite being outplayed the visitors kept plugging away and they got their reward with two late goals.

Yet this was a good all round first outing for Gerard Donnelly’s charges with eleven different marksmen on target with all but one of their tally coming from play.

Man of the match Ciarán McKeown opened the scoring in the fifth minute before Conan Canavan added a two pointer sixty seconds later. A well taken free from out on the left wing from Louie Lunny got Fermanagh up and running but it was Tyrone who continued to dictate matters.

McKeown ghosted past a few challenges to hit an excellent score and he quickly followed that up with another white flag. Lunny knocked over another free for the visitors before Lorcan Meenagh and the impressive Cormac Darcy combined for centre half back Sean Donnelly to split the posts for a 0-6 to 0-2 lead by the end of the opening quarter.

Tyrone midfielder Conor Fyffe weighed in with a quality score and while Joe Martin cancelled that out with a quality effort at the other end of the field that proved to be the last score of the half for the Erne Lads.

Canavan knocked over a free while the hard-working Darcy placed Matthew Garrity for his first score of the night. The home side were well on top at this stage with the likes of Marcus McLaughlin, Donnelly and Flynn Neeson giving little away in defence while Fyffe and Féidhlim O’Hagan were controlling midfield.

Darcy and McKeown tagged on points before the latter gave keeper Paul O’Donnell no chance with a thunderbolt to the roof of the net in first half stoppage time.

Two minutes into the second half Meenagh, Donnelly and O’Hagan combined for Fyffe to finish low to the bottom corner of the Fermanagh net. McKeown, Garrity, Darcy and Marcus Conway all landed quality scores as the winners moved further clear of their opponents. Fermanagh substitute Ronan Fitzpatrick then got his side’s only second half point as they struggled to keep pace with a fast-moving Tyrone side.

Garrity turned sharply to blast over before substitute Caolan McKee added a point. In the 51st minute Martin scored a quality goal for Fermanagh and moments later they raised another green flag when Michael Miller palmed in at the back post after being picked out by fellow substitute Conall McGrath. Tyrone though blitzed their opponents in the last five minutes with goals from Garrity, Darcy and substitute Finbar Quinn as they won with plenty to spare.

Scorers

Tyrone: Ciarán McKeown 1-5, Cormac Darcy 1-4, Matthew Garrity 1-4, Conor Fyffe 1-1, Conan Canavan 0-3 (1 x tp, 1F), Finbar Quinn 1-0, Sean Donnelly 0-2, Caolan McKee 0-2, Conall Shevlin 0-1, Marcus Conway 0-1, Aidan Farley 0-1

Fermanagh: Joe Martin 1-1, Michael Miller 1-0, Louie Lunney 0-2 (2F), Ronan Fitzpatrick 0-1

Teams

Tyrone: Jamie Kelly, Flynn Neeson, Cahir McKeown, Marcus McLaughlin, Odhran Barrett, Sean Donnelly, Conall Shevlin, Conor Fyffe, Féidhlim O’Hagan, Marcus Conway, Lorcan Meenagh, Conan Canavan, Cormac Darcy, Ciarán McKeown, Matthew Garrity. Subs: Aidan Farley for McLaughlin, Seónag Harte for Shevlin, Finbar Quinn for Ciarán McKeown, Caolan McKee for Fyffe, Logan O’Connor for Canavan

Fermanagh: Paul O’Donnell, Eoin Lunney, Ryan Casey, Eddie Murphy, Oisin Morris, Eoghan Creightan, Ben Palmer, Ethan Brown, Ryan Crudden, Joe Martin, Conor Kelly, Cameron McCafferty, Daithi Swift, Callum Connolly Bannon, Louie Lunney. Subs: Dara Prunty for Creightan, Ronan Fitzpatrick for Swift, Cian Martin for Palmer, Conal McGrath for Brown, Michael Miller for Louie Lunny

Referee: Jack Delaney, Donegal