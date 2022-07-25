Hurson commends Carrickmore’s endeavour against Loughmacrory

By Niall Gartland

CARRICKMORE joint-manager Noel Hurson applauded his side’s resilience and endeavour as they finished strongly to edge a ferociously competitive derby clash against Loughmacrory on Friday night.

The two teams fought valiantly for control of the contest throughout, but Carmen pushed for home with a 48th minute goal from their talented young captain, Rory Donnelly, and subsequently held their nerve when their backs were against the wall in injury time. The fans celebrated with gusto at the final whistle, but Hurson knew they were never going to get anything easy against an on-song Loughmacrory.

“All we wanted was two points to help our league campaign. That’s all that mattered to us. I’m not going to go hard on referees, but I thought a few decisions didn’t go our way. However, the lads dug deep, and thankfully, we came out on top.

“It’s always going to be a hard-fought battle no matter where you go in Tyrone. Loughmacrory have made strides in the last few years, and fair play to them. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. It was nip-and-tuck, but we got the goal, and got away with it.”

Carrickmore have steadied the ship after a disappointingly one-sided defeat to Killyclogher last month, responding in the best possible fashion with wins over Donaghmore, Omagh, and now Loughmacrory. Hurson says they’re doing well in the absence of some key figures.

“We’re well-shaken with injuries and other men missing. Our panel has been stretched, but it’s a team game, and any lad who has come in has made their mark, and have made it difficult for myself and Ryan [Daly] when it comes to picking the team.”

They’re third in the table in Division One, and can look ahead to this year’s senior championship campaign with confidence.

They have a tough clash with last year’s beaten finalists Coalisland in the first round, but that’s for another day.

“All we’re focusing on at the minute is building our squad. I know we have Coalisland in the championship, and they got the better of us last year in Galbally. But our main priority is getting a settled team and improving every day we go out.”