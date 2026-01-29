Injury-time Canavan goal seals Markey Cup for St Ciaran’s

St Ciaran’s Ballygawley 4-12

Carndonagh Community School 2-15

THE final scoreline says it all. This was a tremendous Markey Cup final on a ferociously breezy day at Owenbeg, and happily for St Ciaran’s Ballygawley, they held their nerve in the dramatic closing stages to clinch the prestigious Ulster Schools title.

St Ciaran’s substitute Conan Canavan popped up with a clinically taken 61st minute goal to nudge his side into a one-point lead with the finish line in sight. Another sub, Jack Kelly, drove over what turned out to be the insurance score, sparking joyous scenes of celebration from all those who had made the journey over the Sperrins in support of the Ballygawley-based school.

That late Canavan goal released the pressure valve after a hugely nervy finale. St Ciaran’s led by four with 53 minutes on the clock, but a resilient Carndonagh side kept on knocking on the door and edged their noses in front before the Tyrone side had the decisive say.

An unrelenting diagonal breeze threatened to define proceedings, but both teams actually made a really good fist of playing into the wind.

Donegal school Carndonagh CS held the wind advantage in the first half and a sequence of three two-pointers opened up a 0-7 to 0-3 lead in the opening 20 minutes.

St Ciaran’s had their moments though: Darren McAnespie belied the testing conditions with two early points from play and then they struck for a goal out of virtually nowhere when Shea McDermott’s pointed effort not far from the sideline somehow ended up in the back of the net.

Carndonagh made it 1-8 to 1-3 when Danny Óg Colgan embarked on a mazy run before slamming the ball to the net, but St Ciaran’s kept on plugging away and their efforts yielded a second goal when Shea McDermott unleashed a rocket of a shot after a clever handpass from Elliot Kerr. 2-3 to 1-9 at half-time having played into the teeth of the breeze – St Ciaran’s were ticking along nicely.

The second half looked to be going very much to script when St Ciaran’s assumed control of the contest for a stage – Kerr clipped over a tidy point before an outrageous two-pointer from their joint-captain Darren McAnespie.

Carndonagh were clever on the ball, however, and engineered scores from Hugh McGinn and Callum Kelly, leaving the sides leel despite another St Ciaran’s point from play, this time from Shea McDermott.

St Ciaran’s spurned a few scoring opportunites in the third quarter but pounced for a goal from Jude Curran after some quick-thinking from McDermott, who elected to take a quick free-kick. They went 3-8 to 1-11 ahead after a point from Matthew Hughes, but Carndonagh were proving themselves to be sticky opposition, winning their fair share of possession from restarts and pushing forward in waves against the St Ciaran’s rearguard.

They picked off two more points before a magical two-pointer from Marcus McLaughlin, though St Ciaran’s weren’t out of the woods just yet. The conditions were no impediment to Carndonagh who kept chipping away at the scoreboard and they reduced the deficit to a single point with 55 minutes on the clock after Dylan Doherty rose highest to claim an enterprising delivery before picking his spot superbly

Carndonagh kept on coming and moved into the lead shortly before injury time following two quickfire scores. The momentum was with the Donegal school but St Ciaran’s had other ideas: Conan Canavan latched onto possession as St Ciaran’s laid siege to the opposition goal and fired the ball low and hard into the right-hand corner of the net in injury-time. After a topsy-turvy encounter, St Ciaran’s were in the ascendancy when it mattered most and they applied the coup de grace when Jack Kelly tagged on the final point of the day.