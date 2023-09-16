“It’s a major achievement to have won this All-Ireland”

A MASTERCLASS from senior stars of the past saw Tyrone make history today by winning the All-Ireland Gaelic Masters title for the third consecutive year.

It was a brilliant 0-12 to 0-6 triumph for the Red Hands over Kerry, and it was former Footballer of the Year, Stephen O’Neill, who led by example with a brilliant display.

Little separated the teams following a closely contested opening half. Tyrone led by 0-4 to 0-3 at that stage, but had a goal from Martin Grimes disallowed for a square infringement.

Advertisement

They upped the tempo in real style on the resumption. Marty McGrath fired over for them, before Michael Anderson added four great points from play to leave them enjoying a 0-10 to 0-3 advantage entering the closing stages.

The Red Hands held out for a six point victory, and celebrated with friends and family who were part of a sizeable attendance at the St Brigid’s Kiltoom venue in Co Roscommon.

“We were nip and tuck against them in the first half, but this is an absolutely brilliant win for Tyrone. I’m over the moon,” remarked joint manager, Eugene Bradley afterwards.

“There wasn’t much quarter given, and we really played superbly in the second half and showed our mettle. I thought Michael Anderson was great with the scores, Martin Grimes. We have a panel of 40, they’ve put in some work this year and it’s a real credit to the whole lot of them.

“It’s a major achievement to have won the three-in-a-row for everyone involved. The players, the backroom team, the county board, Killyclogher and Clogher where we trained – all those things count for a lot.

“We’ve been looked after really well and it’s fantastic. The players all gave us 100 per-cent during the whole year so far.”