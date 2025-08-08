Jayne delighted with Red Hand redemption

By Alan Rodgers

SUCCESS in Croke Park at the third attempt marks an important milestone for the Tyrone Ladies who are now relishing the prospect of proving their worth against the top teams in the senior championship from the 2026 season.

It has been a whirlwind roller-caster of key moments for the Red Hands in recent years. Promotion to Division One of the National League at the start of 2024 was followed by the disappointment of a Croke Park final defeat to Kildare.

Then later last year, a loss was also their lot against Leitrim in the All-Ireland Intermediate decider. But they have now bounced back in admirable fashion, much to the delight of everyone associated with the team.

But, amidst the celebrations after Sunday’s triumph, there will, according to Beragh’s Jayne Lyons, be a steely resolve to ensure that the progress made in 2025 is built upon in the 2026 season and beyond in the top flight.

“No words can describe how we feel now being All-Ireland champions, but it’s just unbelievable. This is all so sweet after losing last year as well. When you’ve lost a final and then come back here to Croke Park again and win one is really special,” said the Red Knights player.

She has been on the panel since 2021 and has firmly established herself as a tough-tackling, forward-forging and stylish corner back. Her display against Laois on Sunday was among the most impressive of all, as Tyrone resisted spells of pressure before making a break for victory during the closing stages.

“I don’t think the result will sink in for a while yet. We were very determined to get here and make amends for last year. But it was all about taking each game as it came. We made a little hard work of things going to extra time in the games against Westmeath and Down, but I think those matches stood to us in the final,” she added.

“Even when they’re goal went in during the first half, we remained very composed at half-time. We just knew that things would be grand if we kept plugging away and thankfully that’s how things worked out.

“I think we were creating the chances all the time. It was about clicking into gear and when that happened we knew we were going to do well. The fitness was there in the legs and in the heads as well because all the players knew that we had it in the tank to keep going.”

Not renowned for her attacking, Jayne nevertheless got forward to set up Katie Rose Muldoon for what proved to be the winning goal. It was the decisive score in a tie which looked set to go right to the wire in the minutes before.

“I just like to go on a wee adventure every so often,” was Jayne’s reaction to talk of that important assist.

“You know you’ve got the backing of the rest of the players if you decide to go forward like that.

“There’s that freedom as well, and the workrate of the forwards was very important as well.

“This is a brilliant win for the team. Getting to the final last year meant that there was a lot more talk about Tyrone ladies with the league and All-Ireland finals. To get Tyrone back into the senior championship means everything,” added Jayne, who works as a civil engineer.

“It shows that the players want to be here over the next couple of years and there’s a young team now to hopefully keep us up there.”