Hurling captain Kelly hopes for better fortunes at Brewster

AN IMPORTANT away clash sees the Tyrone hurlers return to action in their National League Division Three programme with a great opportunity for them to record a second win in what has been a mixed campaign so far.

Victory over Louth in round two provided plenty of encouragement for the manager Stephen McGarry and the players.

It was sandwiched between losses against Donegal and Wicklow to leave the Red Hands in a steady mid-table position

Now Fermanagh are next up this Saturday at Brewster Park, but there’s nothing being taken for granted as they prepare for what is expected to be a tough away encounter.

Injuries have been a constant frustration for the management during recent weeks, but the developing panel means that there is certainly hope for the future.

Team captain Aidan Kelly has been a key member of the team for over a decade at this stage. His accuracy from frees and play, and general contribution in games, means that he is a vital part of the team, and he believes things are looking up as this season continues.

“We had a great win over Louth a few weeks ago which was our first competitive probably in over 18 months,” said the Carrickmore, Éire Óg player.

“Last year was a tough season as well, but we’ve been training really hard and putting in a big effort. It is nice to get a bit of a reward for all that work and the win a few weeks ago was a big boost.

“This Division Three lineup makes it a very competitive league. There is no game easy, but we’ve been delighted with our work.

“The week off has given us the chance to take a break because it’s a tough programme of matches each week.

“Our aim would be get a couple of victories and if we can get them, then we won’t be far away in the race for promotion.

“Donegal are setting the lead at the moment and it’s about taking our chances in every match.”

Those comments have been echoed by the team manager McGarry. He is under no illusions about the task of facing a Fermanagh side that has been enjoying steady progress in recent years.

While Tyrone have traditionally held the upper hand over their

Erneside opponents, this latest encounter, and first against them for several years, heralds the start of what looks set to be a new era for the rivalry.

“We’re really looking forward to the game against Fermanagh. The National League is non-stop this year again, so the two-week break that we’ve had was gladly appreciated. It gave us the chance to really look at things which we have to improve,” he said.

“We got 15 points against Wicklow and that’s definitely not enough to win a game of hurling.

“Our efficiency rate also has to improve, so those are small things and hopefully we get a couple of players back from injury.

“Fermanagh are strong, they’ll fancy us coming down to play them. Lisbellaw had a good run in Ulster last year, but we’ll impove from what we did against Wicklow and we’ll continue to get stronger.”