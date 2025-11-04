Kelly takes reins at Beragh Red Knights

ESKRA man Chris Kelly has been appointed as the new manager of Beragh Red Knight’s senior men’s football team.

Kelly recently stepped aside after a three-year stint as manager of Fermanagh club Ederney following their one-point defeat to Erne Gaels in the semi-finals of the senior championship.

He had also been involvement in a coaching capacity when Ederney embarked on a historic journey in 2020 that would finish with a first county title in 52 years.

A former footballer with Eskra, Kelly also spent a year in charge of Tattyreagh (2022) before returning to Ederney.

Intermediate club Beragh have now moved to appoint Kelly following the departure of Conor Gormley and Damien Leonard after two years in charge.