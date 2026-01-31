Kennedy set for first start of season against Derry

TYRONE boss Malachy O’Rourke has named his team to face Derry in tonight’s Division Two clash against Derry at Celtic Park.

It’s an important match with both teams seeking their first win of the campaign at the second time of asking, and there is one change on Tyrone’s starting line up from the team that drew against Kildare last Saturday.

Team captain Brian Kennedy, sprung from the bench against the Lilywhites, is set for his first start of the season with Michael Conroy dropping to the subs bench. Peter Teague has recovered from injury and has been named on the match-day panel for the first time in the 2026 season.

Tyrone team to face Derry:

Niall Morgan, Cormac Quinn, Aidan Clarke, Joey Clarke, Ben Cullen, Michael McKernan, Ronan Cassidy, Brian Kennedy, Joe Oguz, Cathal Donaghy, Conn Kilpatrick, Ciarán Daly, Ciarán Bogue, Matthew Donnelly, Ethan Jordan

Subs: Oisin O’Kane, Michael Rafferty, Peter Teague, Rory Brennan, Frank Burns, Conor O’Neill, Matthew Óg McGleenan, Eoin McElholm, Darragh Canavan, Lorcan McGarrity, Michael Conroy