Lavery appointed as the new Galbally manager

GALBALLY have appointed Armagh man Ruairi Lavery as their new senior football manager.

The Clann Éireann man takes over from Gavin McGilly who was in charge for the last two seasons. His backroom team is made up of David O’Connor (coach), Stephen Shanks (S&C) and Keith Waters (goalkeeper coach),

Lavery stepped away from his native Clann Éireann after leading them to an Armagh league and championship double in 2024 before losing to eventual All-Ireland finalists Errigal Ciaran in the Ulster semi-final.

The Pearses were knocked out of the senior championship at the hands of Donaghmore in 2025.

They won their last championship title in 2022 when they won the Tyrone Intermediate title and went all the way to the All-Ireland final.