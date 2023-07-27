Logan and Dooher expected to seek new contract

FEARGAL Logan and Brian Dooher are expected to seek a new three-year contract as joint-managers of the Tyrone Senior Intercounty team.

There has been considerable speculation about Tyrone’s managerial situation in the wake of their All-Ireland SFC quarter-final defeat to Kerry as Logan and Dooher have now served their three-year contract granted in late 2020.

Belfast Live have reported that the duo wish to stay in their posts and it is expected that the subject will be discussed at a meeting of the County Committee next Tuesday evening in Garvaghey.

Logan and Dooher steered Tyrone to All-Ireland honours in their first season in charge though their second and third years haven’t been as fruitful. That said, Tyrone remain a Division One side and have some talented players coming through the ranks following the underage success at minor and U20 level in recent years.