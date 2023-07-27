Logan and Dooher expected to seek new contract

FEARGAL Logan and Brian Dooher are expected to seek a new three-year contract as joint-managers of the Tyrone Senior Intercounty team.
There has been considerable speculation about Tyrone’s managerial situation in the wake of their All-Ireland SFC quarter-final defeat to Kerry as Logan and Dooher have now served their three-year contract granted in late 2020.
Belfast Live have reported that the duo wish to stay in their posts and it is expected that the subject will be discussed at a meeting of the County Committee next Tuesday evening in Garvaghey.
Logan and Dooher steered Tyrone to All-Ireland honours in their first season in charge though their second and third years haven’t been as fruitful. That said, Tyrone remain a Division One side and have some talented players coming through the ranks following the underage success at minor and U20 level in recent years.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)