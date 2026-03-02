Loreto win Ulster Ladies U20 Shield title

Omagh Loreto 5-8 Castleblayney Our Lady’s 2-10

THERE was a pivotal goal exchange midway through the second half of this Ulster Grade A Ladies Colleges U-20 Shield decider that ultimately held the key to a memorable victory for Omagh Loreto.

Our Lady’s from Castleblayney scored a 43rd minute goal that put the Monaghan girls on parity at Garvaghey’s all-weather pitch but Loreto regrouped swiftly and surged into attacking mode. Fast-paced approach play and sharp finishing yielded two Loreto goals in as many minutes to provide them with a winning platform.

Castleblayney showed their grit by rallying to the cause with renewed determination in the closing ten minutes or so but the Tyrone team’s defence stood firm and a couple of concluding scores set the seal on a hard-earned victory for the Loreto ladies.

Our Lady’s were put on the backfoot as play started, with influential centre-half back Keeva Owens landing the game’s opening point two minutes in. Erin Daly and Ellie Daly grabbed a good hold around midfield, helping Loreto stage some sharp attacks and Lucy McCullagh drove home the first goal conversion to continue Loreto’s bright beginning.

Megan Boyle and Macy Treanor started to assist Our Lady’s in gradually getting more of a foothold on proceedings and a high centre in from Boyle broke to Ellie Devlin who netted on nine minutes.

Loreto steadied the situation after conceding that Devlin goal and they then replied in kind on 14 minutes as Ellie McBride weaved her way through on a great run before cracking the ball home for a fine goal strike.

Megan Boyle pointed in response to McBride’s major score plus Ruby Murphy and Ellie Flanagan tagged on an additional Castleblayney points by the 22nd minute. Dana Coyle and Lucy McCullagh, however, fired over Loreto scores as half-time drew closer.

Keeva Owens notched a further Loreto point but replies courtesy of Annie Carroll and Ellie Flanagan left the scoreboard reading 2-4 to 1-5 in favour of the Tyrone representatives at the break.

The two teams were soon back in forward thinking modes as play resumed, Clodagh McCanny with a major contribution and Ellie McBride pointing. Megan Boyle efforts from a free and play kept Our Lady’s right in the mix. Ellie Daly fielded possession and kicked a tidy point for Loreto in between as well.

Our Lady’s claimed their second goal of the contest on 43 minutes when Macy Treanor supplied the opportunity and Abbie Leer provided the finish as the Monaghan girls endeavoured to seize match momentum.

Omagh Loreto, though, reacted swiftly. Two well worked moves upfield displayed precise combination play and each produced crisp goal finishes on 45 and 47 minutes respectively. Lucy McCullagh and Aimee McCloskey netted those goals as Loreto gained a significant advantage.

Annie Carroll pointed for Our Lady’s as the Monaghan girls signalled their intent to keep battling all the way. Aimee McCloskey and Ellie Flanagan swapped scores as the two teams continued to press, Lucy McCullagh also on target for Loreto. Annie Carroll landed a point on behalf of Our Lady’s but the Monaghan side were unable to break through a determined Loreto defence that prevented any further goals being scored.

There were happy scenes for the Loreto camp afterwards and empathy too for Our Lady’s who had contributed so well to the contest.

Scorers

Loreto: Lucy McCullagh 2-2, Aimee McCloskey 1-1, Ella McBride 1-1, Clodagh McCanny 1-0, Ellie Daly 0-2, Dana Coyle 0-1, Keeva Owens 0-1.

Our Lady’s: Megan Boyle 0-3, Annie Carroll 0-3, Ellie Flanagan 0-3, Ellie Devlin 1-0, Abbie Leer 1-0, Ruby Murphy 0-1, Ella O’Neill 0-1.

Teams

Loreto: Caitlin Dunne, Cara Collins, Cliona O’Reilly, Beth Gallogly, Clodagh McCanny, Keeva Owens, Ellen Bradley, Ellie Daly, Erin Daly, Dana Coyle, Grace Colton, Eimear McGinn, Lucy McCullagh, Aimee McCloskey, Ella McBride. Subs: Sarah McCusker, Maebh McKeown, Eabh McNamee.

Our Lady’s: Caley Treanor, Grace Ruxton, Lucy Carey, Molly Sullivan, Niamh Clarke, Abbie Leer, Macy Treanor, Maeve Smith, Ellie Flanagan, Ruby Murphy, Annie Carroll, Eimear Clarke, Megan Boyle, Ellie Devine, Ella O’Neill. Subs: Ava McMahon, Ava Mooney.

Referee: Eugene Hughes, Killyman