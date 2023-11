TYRONE club Loughmacrory have appointed former Derry minor and u-20 manager Martin Boyle as their new boss.



Boyle was ratified on Friday night and will have Mark McCullagh on the ticket with the remainder of his management team still to be finalised.

He takes over from outgoing manager Ciarán Meenagh who had stepped into the main role when Martin McConnell was unavailable during the latter part of the season.

Boyle steered Derry to 2020 All-Ireland minor glory and stepped down from his u-20 role earlier this year.

He also had time as manager with his club senior team in Ballinascreen and had a stint, under Meenagh, in Dromore.

Loughmacrory have been making strides in recent seasons and bowed out of the 2023 championship in the opening round to eventual winners Trillick after extra-time and penalties.