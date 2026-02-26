McCann positive ahead of Wexford trek

A point gained or two lost? No doubt that question was on the mind of Tyrone ladies manager Darren McCann after a tough league clash with Mayo ended all square at O’Neills Healy Park on Sunday.

The result was left hanging in the balance after Sinead Walsh and Lisa Cafferkey came off the bench to tag on 1-8 after the visitors battled back from a seven point half-time deficit.

McCann remained positive at the final whistle despite seeing his size relinguish that advantage.

“ The way the game was going in the final ten minutes you might say it was a point gained but look we were in control for large parts of the game and maybe a couple of decisions went against us in the last two or three minutes. But it’s another point on the board against a very good Mayo side and we have to take positives away from it.”

McCann and his management team were left fuming at those late decisions from referee Gavin Finnigan and the Tyrone boss has called for clarity after one rule came back to haunt his side.

“We will be looking some clarity on the rules. I know there was a review last week and the solo and go inside the twenty metre line was a kick in the teeth that produced a three point swing.”

Aoife Staunton took the solo and go that led to Cafferkey’s goal, almost a carbon copy of a Donegal goal scored against the Red Hands last time out.

The quality off the bench made the difference for Mayo at the weekend after what had been a low scoring first half from them which yielded just a single point. The home defence spearheaded by Meabh Mallon had been excellent

Boss McCann felt the Clarkes player had fared well overall in a different role but he rued Tyrone’s indiscipline at times as they conceded a series of critical and kickable frees within scoring range.

“ Maybe that’s something we need to look at when we go back to the drawing board this week but look I feel we were very compact at the back, robust and the workrate was outstanding from our girls.

“So while we are a bit disappointed that we didn’t see the game out the way the momentum was going it was good to get the point, better than losing any way,” smiled the Errigal Ciaran clubman whose Tyrone head south this weekend to Wexford.

It’s been a tough season for the bottom of the table Slaneysides who sit pointless after four games including last week’s encounter with Westmeath. It was a much improved display from the Model County despite the loss.

Ciara Bridges goal from the penalty spot rallied Wexford and it wasn’t until the closing stages that the Midlanders pulled away to win by six. Tyrone manager McCann is upbeat ahead of a long trek.

“We have shown improvement. The last day against Donegal was just an off day and against Mayo the girls character was evident and they stepped up. We must bring that on this trip, it’s another game and you can’t beat that. We are looking forward to it and getting more points on the board is the target anyway.”

There was a hatful of reshuffles in the Tyrone starting fifteen last weekend. While Chloe McCaffrey and Slaine McCarroll remain on hold Sorcha Gormley did get her first start and that has to be a positive.

On the downside though Katie Rose Muldoon went off injured and there are several players who will need some work this week

however the mood in the camp is positive and the home straight looms with Tyrone still in the promotion mix.