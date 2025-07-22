McCusker and Montague take Dromore reins after rejig

By Niall Gartland

EOIN McCusker and Paddy Montague are spearheading a fresh management team at their native Dromore following the departure of former Cavan footballer Jason O’Reilly in recent days.

Both were central players on the history-making Dromore side that won three Tyrone Senior Championship titles between 2007 and 2011, and they were also at the coalface of Dromore’s surge to a fourth ever O’Neill Cup triumph in the 2021 season – McCusker as player and Montague as selector to then-manager Colm McCullagh.

One of the greatest club forwards of his generation, McCusker hung up the boots for the final time in 2022 after winning four Tyrone Senior Championships, eight senior league titles and a swathe of individual accolades.

Montague was another fine player in his day, and showed his managerial ability when he guided Dromore to the Ulster U21 Championship title in 2019.