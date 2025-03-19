McGeary fondly remembered as Brackaville to the core

By Niall Gartland

THE late Sean McGeary has been fondly remembered as someone who unselfishly poured all his energies into the every-day running of Brackaville Owen Roes.

Sean was on umpiring duties as recently as last Thursday for Brackaville’s pre-season McGarrity Cup match against Eskra in Stewartstown, showing his unceasing commitment to the club he cherished throughout his life.

A talented player in his earlier years, Sean was a key part of the Brackaville side that won the 1979 Division Three league title, while he also represented the Tyrone Minors, another key measure of his footballing ability.

Sean, who was a plasterer by trade, lived and breathed Brackaville GAA and was a constant helping hand down the club grounds, as well as serving in committee roles and playing an important role in fundraising efforts.

Brackaville man Stephen McHugh, a well-known figure in Tyrone GAA, recalled a man of considerable intellect blessed with an incredible recall of GAA facts and statistics.

“He was an absolute genius with regards to statistics; Tyrone teams, All-Ireland finals, he was unbelievable. He’d remembered off the top of his head the scoreline in the 1936 All-Ireland final and which players scored. You went to him with a question and he’d have the answer instantaneously, it was unbelievable.”

Expressing his sadness at Sean’s passing, Stephen added: “Sean was about the club all his life, he was very friendly and I was talking to him last week. It’s a big shock to us, we weren’t expecting it, it’s hit everybody. He was a great man and a great Gael and he’ll always be associated with Brackaville.”

Sean was beloved husband of Mary (nee Bell), much loved father of Martin. Brian and Michael, cherished grandfather to Michael, Grainne, Feargal, and Cahir, dear brother of Catherine, Eileen (Ross), Annette (Maguire), Mary (Mullan), Teresa (Campbell) and Bernard and dearest father -in- law to Nicola and Maria.

Ar dheis De ar a anam dilis.