McKernan “very doutbful” to see action against Kerry

EXPERIENCED Tyrone defender Michael McKernan has been ruled “very doubtful” to recover from injury in time for Saturday afternoon’s All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry.

Speaking at a press briefing in Garvaghey earlier today, Tyrone coach Colm McCullagh said that McKernan has yet to return to full-contact training after sustaining a shoulder injury nearly a month ago in a third round group stage encounter against Cavan.

In positive news, however, Rory Brennan and Peter Teague, who were taken off in the second-half of Tyrone’s All-Ireland quarter-final win over Dublin, are fit to line out against the Kingdom.

McCullagh said: “Those two boys that came off, Peter and Rory, they were minor injuries so they were training shortly after that again.

“Michael McKernan would be in a rush against time at this stage. He got a fairly serious shoulder injury against Cavan and time is running out [in relation to Saturday].

“He’s doing a bit of non-contact. He’s doing a bit of running and stuff but no contact work up to now. He’d be very doubtful.”

While McKernan’s continued absence is an undoubted blow, McCullagh says gives someone else an opportunity to step up and take the game to Kerry.

“He was going really well, Michael. He really was carrying the game to teams and was driving us forward and chipping in with scores and doing well in his defensive duties as well. It’d be a major loss but again, it’s an opportunity for somebody else to step up and we’re going to need that.

“These things happen and you just have to deal with them and get on with them. It’s a bit like the Minors losing [Joel] Kerr at the weekend but Diarmuid Martin stood up and kicked the winning point.