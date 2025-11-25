McMahon and O’Neill appointed to the helm of Omagh St Enda’s

By Niall Gartland

JUSTIN McMahon and Dean O’Neill have been appointed as managers of Omagh St Enda’s men’s footballers.

Both men are Omagh St Enda’s stalwarts who will bring a considerable amount of experience to their new role, stepping into the position vacated by former manager Owen Devine.

Justin is an All-Star and All-Ireland winner with Tyrone, who won two Senior Championship medals with St Enda’s in 2014 and 2017. In total, McMahon made 110 appearances for Tyrone. More recently he served as coach for a spell with Andy McEntee at Antrim.

O’Neill also has a long association with the club as a player from youth level onwards. While living across the water, he played for London in their famous Connaught final appearance of 2013. On the managerial front, Dean was managed Omagh reserves for the last two years, and recently lead the team to a league and championship double.

Confirming the appointment, chairperson Conor Sally said: “I am delighted with the appointments, we had a very skilled sub group looking at the position of manager after Owen Devine stepped down, and the selection has been heavily endorsed by them. Our committee all agree they have the vision, experience and commitment necessary to lead Omagh to success.”