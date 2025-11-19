Meenan proud as Clogher finish strongly in extra-time

By Alan Rodgers

ULSTER glory is now the next step being confidently approached by Clogher as their brilliant season continues with a provincial final to demand attention next weekend.

Promotion eluded the Eire Ogs in the final game of the Tyrone Division Three league during the summer. But they have bounced back very impressively and are now on the verge of a ground-breaking success.

On a memorable weekend for Red Hand teams on the provincial stage, the Eire Ogs proved their worth with a 1-23 to 3-13 extra time victory over Fermanangh champions, Donagh.

An impressive display has now left them determined to continue the journey and Leo Meenan, who is coach to the team, is confident that they will be all set for next weekend’s decider.

“It’s massive, but with the quick turnaround we’ll probably not get to enjoy it as much as we would. It will be straight into preparations for the final,” he said.

“We could have done without extra time. This was a massive test to come through and we could have been beaten and probably should have been beaten in normal time.

“There was the second chance at it in extra time to put things right and the performance I thought was brilliant.

“I’m really proud of the shift that the boys put in, how good they were on the ball and the scores that they created. We kept Donagh in check in extra time and we were much better on the ball. I think that was the thing at the end of normal time – we had the ball with 30 seconds to go and we gave it away cheaply.”

Tyrone teams have traditionally fared very well in the Ulster Junior and Intermediate championships and Clogher are now aiming to maintain what has been a proud record of achievement at this level.

But they will have to be on top form on Saturday at Roslea to defeat their near neighbours from Monaghan, Emyvale. They defeated Munterconnaught of Cavan in the second semi-final yesterday and will prove formidable opponents.

The Tyrone champions, though, will be preparing diligently this week as the countdown begins to another big occasion for the club.