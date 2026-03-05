Minors Ladies are back in action this Saturday

TYRONE Minor Ladies return to action this Saturday with a trip to Antrim in the Ulster Championship with Fearghal Quinn’s side keen to get back on track after a narrow loss to Down in a game they dominated last time out.

An eighteen point advantage after a big win over Fermanagh put the Saffrons top of Group One ahead of what promises to be a tricky outing for Tyrone.

Since their last outing Tyrone captain Keeva Owens has helped Loreto Omagh claim an Ulster Under 20 Shield as well as focus on the Red Hand preparations for a tie they are confident they can get something from.

Manager Quinn admitted the players have bought into the work they are doing with Barry Grimes and Gerry Moane leading the sessions that have intensified over the past few weeks despite the busy schools football itinerary.

The Red Hands face additional games against Derry and Fermanagh in the group stages in the coming weeks but they certainly need a win against the Saffrons if they are to stake a claim for platinum honours.

They come into the game without any major injury concerns which is a boost for the Tyrone backroom team.

Meanwhile the Tyrone Under 16s went top of Group One in their Ulster Championship as they

made it back to back wins on Sunday with a comprehensive 4-11 to 1-3 victory over Antrim at Stewartstown following on from a thirteen point win at Down in round one.

Louise Daly’s side were impressive in all departments. They dominated the Saffrons with some fine passages of play and excellent scores setting them up for a real crack at top honours with second placed Monaghan up next ahead of St Patrick’s Day.