National honours for Tyrone handballers

TYRONE handball players enjoyed an exceptionally successful weekend on the national stage at the She’s Ace-4 Wall Festival in Galway, with a number of athletes claiming titles, reaching finals and delivering strong performances across adult and juvenile grades.

The standout successes came from Michelle Warren (Breacach) and Clare Conway (Loughmacrory), both of whom secured National titles in their respective categories. Warren claimed the Over 35A crown following an impressive series of matches.

She defeated Anne Marie Hegarty by 15–11, 15–6 in the semi-final before going on to overcome Niamh Murphy in the final in two straight games to secure the title.

In the Ladies B final, Clare Conway produced a composed and convincing display, defeating Ava Sweeney on a scoreline of 15–8, 15–12 to take national honours.

Tyrone was also well represented in the Ladies Open, with Caislin Tracey and Eilise McCrory competing. McCrory recorded a notable victory over Niamh Heffernan to secure her place in the semi-final, where she faced eventual winner Ciana Ní Churraoin. Despite a spirited and high-quality performance, McCrory narrowly lost out in a deciding tie-breaker after a tough contest.

At underage level, Mary Jo Morris of Greencastle impressed in the U17 category, reaching the final before being denied victory by Claire Minogue, finishing as runner-up.

In the U11 competition, Emily Nixon (Breacach) delivered an outstanding performance, winning all of her matches to top her group.

Loughmacrory had strong representation with Ciana McElduff competing in the U11, while Orlagh Toner, Aimee Rose McElduff, and Kate Ayne played in the U13 grade.

Toner went on to win the U13 Plate, edging Caoimhe Cashin in a thrilling contest, 21–20.

Carrickmore players Ciara McCullagh and Siomha Slane both competed in the U15 category, reaching the quarter-finals before losing out to strong opposition.

Keeva McCullagh also reached the quarter-finals in the U13 competition. Slane later partnered her mother, Sinéad, in the Mother and Daughter doubles, with the pair advancing to the semi-finals before bowing out after a valiant effort.

Additional Greencastle representation included Caislin Tracey in the Ladies Open, Orlaith Conway in the U13, Aimee Fox in the U15, and Mary Jo Morris in the U17 category.

Meanwhile, further success was achieved at the Southern Classic, where Aaron McElhone of Carrickmore partnered Shane Doyle (Kilkenny) in the Minor Doubles competition. The pair produced a series of outstanding performances throughout the tournament, convincingly defeating Tadhg O’Connor and Will McElligott Egan to reach the final.

Maintaining their high standards, McElhone and Doyle claimed victory over Jack Hennessy and Seán Dee, winning 20–13 to secure the title in style.

Overall, it was an excellent weekend for Tyrone handball, with strong representation across all grades and a series of impressive results at national level.