Niamh hopes to see Tyrone Ladies bounce back

DESPITE the set back against Donegal last time out Niamh O’Neill believes Tyrone remain in a good place ahead of the visit of Mayo to O’Neill’s Healy Park on Sunday.

The Connacht side come to Omagh sitting in second spot in Division Two after a two point win against Tipperary but the reality is there’s nothing between the top four as the race for promotion heats up.

“We’ve a few experienced players working their way back to fitness and it’ll be great to have them available again. Overall, we’re in a good place and hopefully we can keep pushing on,” confirmed Greencastle attacker O’Neill.

Niamh admitted that Tyrone were disappointed with their display against Donegal as their momentum built up over last year’s Championship campaign came to a sudden halt.

“ We were disappointed with how we played. Donegal were very organised and well set up defensively, we just didn’t have the answers on the day. Our work rate was probably the most disappointing aspect, but we’ve had honest reviews since, and there’s plenty there for us to work on. We all know we can improve.”

It was a day to forget for Darren McCann’s side who had come into the game with back to back wins under their belt. They could have cemented a berth at the top of the table but instead they find themselves in fourth spot with some big games still to come. O’Neill, who has registered 3-10 this term so far, feels that the two week gap will hopefully work in Tyrone’s favour.

“ The break came at a good time. After a poor performance sometimes you just want to get straight back out and put it right, but it doesn’t do any harm to have a mental reset either. We’ve had time now to get some hard work done, take stock of how things have been going, and refocus ahead of what’s going to be a tough run of games, especially with a few long journeys coming up.”

Tyrone head to Tipperary and Wexford in the coming weeks but first they must focus on Mayo with Diane O’Hora in charge of the visitors, a person who needs no introduction to Tyrone. The former Mayo All-Star guided Kildare to their league final win over Tyrone two years ago.

At the back Ella Brennan and Lucy Walsh have been excellent for Mayo, midfielder Aoife Geraghty works tirelessly up and down the park while another Staunton- Aoife- has been their attacking talisman. O’Neill is well aware a rejuvenated Mayo will pose a stiff challenge on Sunday.

“They’ll definitely feel they have a point to prove, so we’ll need a massive performance to get the three points. They are going well this season and I think they are still unbeaten so far so we’re expecting another tough challenge.

“ They’re a well-established senior side and while they might not have some of the more experienced players they once had, they still are a really strong side. We know from playing them last year in Swinford how difficult they are to beat.”

Niamh is one of the established Tyrone players in the fold but she is excited about the potential that a clutch of new faces are bringing to the mix.

“There’s plenty of exciting new talent coming through and the new girls have added a lot to the panel. There’s real competition for places and I wouldn’t like to be the one picking the team.”

Getting three points on Sunday will be critical if Tyrone are to have a crack at promotion in such a hugely competitive league. Table toppers Donegal host Cavan in the other top four clash at Ballyshannon with so much at stake, Tir Connell have a 100% record so far and another win will almost assure them of a final spot with three rounds to go.

Tyrone boss McCann is hopeful that several key personnel will be making a return shortly. The St Macartan’s duo Chloe McCaffrey and Slaine McCarroll are among several players on the road back while in terms of team selection the Errigal clubman has used three goalkeepers in the three rounds so far as he rotates his resources.

For sure though the manager will certainly want more energy and quality from his attack and team overall as they face Mayo.

MINORS

While the Tyrone Under 16s enjoyed an opening round win over Down in the Ulster Championship last weekend in Belfast 1-18 to 0-8, it’s the Mourne girls again who face Tyrone opposition this Saturday as Fergal Quinn’s Minors are in action.

There’s been a good build up for the Red Hands and their experienced management team have named Keeva Owens as team captain. Badoney’s Erin Daly and Erin McGinn from Aghaloo are vice captains this term. Twenty two clubs are represented within the squad and hopes are high that they squad can deliver silverware despite the tough opposition.

There’s lots of experience in the squad, and the bulk of the players all play senior football with their clubs. Captain Owens, Coalisland’s Cara McMoran, the Daly twins, Clodagh McCanny from Omagh, Rhianna Mullin and Dana Coyle of Drumragh, Cookstown’s Ines Sousa and Carrickmore’s Grainne Donnelly are among key personnel Tyrone will look to to get off to a winning start.