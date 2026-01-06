Special reunion night to honour Dunamanagh’s 1985 success

A special celebration event will be held later this month to mark the 40th anniversary of Dunamanagh St Patrick’s Tyrone Junior Championship winning success of 1985.

A reunion night has been organised for Saturday, January 24, at Murphys on the Green in Strabane.

The Dunamanagh 1985 team, captained by John Donaghey, and managed by the now sadly deceased Ned McDermott, defeated Loughmacrory in the Junior Championship Final after a replay.

The event later this month is doubling as a general reunion for all in the wider community at the time – so everyone is welcome.

There are some great guests to entertain on the night but organisers are especially glad to announce the final panel will include a couple of its most famous sporting sons- the ‘two Stevies’ (Stevie O’Neill and Stevie Devine).

Tyrone and Clann na nGael great Stevie O’Neill really needs no introduction, while Stevie Devine famously played for Hereford United in an FA Cup tie against a star-studded Manchester United back in 1990. He has a few other links to Manchester United in his soccer career.

So come along on the night to hear some great stories from the two Stevies – a great night’s craic not to be missed!

The night provides a great chance to re-connect and reminisce with a few well known locals, sharing the great community spirit of the time with some legendary stories and yarns to be told – including the now infamous celebrations on the night of final!

The event starts at 7.30pm and entry is £10.