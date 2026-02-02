Oak Leafers chop down Tyrone at Celtic Park

Derry 1-15 Tyrone 1-12

SO much for the theory that Tyrone would coast to promotion! Indeed with two matches played in their Division Two programme the Red Hands find themselves planted in the lower regions of the table in definite need of a revival.

Saturday night’s disappointing three point defeat in the derby tussle with Derry at Celtic Park leaves Malachy O’Rourke’s men sitting on one point from their opening two games, and as was the case in the draw with Kildare the week before, they could have no gripes about the outcome.

Having failed to make the most of the numerical advantage when the Lilywhites had a men sent off in the second half at Omagh, Tyrone again failed to make hay in this one after Derry attacker Lachlann Murray was blackcarded in the run up to the interval after a tussle with Conn Kilpatrick.

The visitors failed to register a score in this vital ten minute spell either side of the break, and also didn’t raise a flag in the closing quarter of an hour with the outcome in the melting pot.

With the match tied at 1-12 passing the 55th minute, the initiative was there to be grabbed but instead a flurry of wides drained the confidence out of Tyrone and it was the hosts who struck over a spate of points down the stretch to take the verdict.

Defensively Tyrone were fairly solid with Cormac Quinn, Ben Cullen and Michael McKernan producing commanding displays, but further up the pitch they failed to really ignite, despite sporadic moments of class from Ethan Jordan and Darragh Canavan.

A point inside thirty seconds from the impressive Conor Doherty got the Oak Leafers off and running, before Murray then fisted over to underline their early intensity and drive.

Matthew Donnelly responded with a sweet strike off the left peg for Tyrone but their defence was ripped asunder soon after, Murray squaring for Matthew Downey to palm over.

There was a real breathless opener to proceedings. Ethan Jordan tapped over a Tyrone free and then Derry talisman Conor Glass replied with an assured strike over the bar.

The gap remained two after Jordan (’45’) and Murray (free) hit points, though the former then saw an effort for goal brilliantly blocked aside by Diarmuid Baker.

The Tyrone defence also had to be at their vigilant best following a Derry attack, with Glass looking to tee up Paul Cassidy, but a timely intercept by Ronan Cassidy averted the danger.

The visitors restored parity by the 20th minute courtesy of another Jordan free and superb Ben Cullen conversion and they could have jumped ahead after Brian Kennedy (operating at full-forward) went up in an aerial challenge with Derry keeper Shea McGuckin to get a touch to Jordan’s skier but the ball trailed wide.

Some of the striking was exceptional. Niall Loughran banged over a beauty for Derry, only for Conor O’Neill to reply with a stunning two pointer as Tyrone jumped in front, and Darragh Canavan also slipped over a score.

The sea-saw pattern of the contest wasn’t letting up. Derry midfielder Brendan Rogers hoisted a wonderful score and in the 27th minute Conor Doherty surged clear and fed Glass in support and he drilled an effort to the top corner of Niall Morgan’s net.

Tyrone’s response was equally as emphatic. Awarded a free 20metres from goal, Jordan turned down the opportunity to knock over the placed ball and instead slipped a pass inside to Ciaran Daly who found the goal off the underside of the bar.

With Murray also black carded soon after the Red Hands looked to be carrying all the momentum heading into half-time with a 1-8 to 1-7 lead.

Shane McGuigan levelled things with a close range free and in a fairly scrappy spell Tyrone really struggled to make their numerical advantage count.

Michael McKernan ended their drought with a spectacular two pointer off the outside of the foot in the 44th minute, though again it required a marvellous block from Kennedy to stop Murray breaching the Tyrone net. Paul Cassidy then trailed an effort off target in a one-on-one situation with Morgan as the Red Hand goal continued to lead a charmed life.

A further McGuigan free and assured finish from Conor Doherty left it 1-10 apiece approaching the three quarter mark, before a sharp take on the turn by Eoin McElholm handed the visitors the edge again.

Derry though, chasing their first win in the league since April 2024, were sticking doggedly to their task and their cause was galvanised by a monster two pointer from Rogers, before Jordan responded with an equalising free.

Morgan produced a smothering block to prevent Niall Toner finding the net, but a McGuigan free and fine score by sub Conor McAteer had Derry to to the good.

Critically Tyrone then wasted a number of decent opportunities to close the gap and paid the ultimate price as McGuigan floated over another Derry score to see them home.

Scorers

Derry: Conor Glass (1-1), Shay McGuigan (0-4,3f), Brendan Rogers (0-3,1tp), Conor Doherty (0-2), Lachlan Murray (0-2,1f), Matthew Downey, Niall Loughlin, Conor McAteer (0-1 each)

Tyrone: Ethan Jordan (0-4,3f, 1’45’), Ciaran Daly (1-0), Conor O’Neill (0-2,tp), Michael McKernan (0-2,tp), Matthew Donnelly, Darragh Canavan, Ben Cullen, Eoin McElholm (0-1 each)

Teams

Derry:

Shea McGuckin, Diarmuid Baker, Padraig McGrogan, Conor McCluskey, Conor Doherty, Gareth McKinless, Ruairi Forbes, Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers, Ethan Doherty, Matthew Downey, Paul Cassidy Niall Loughlin, Shane McGuigan, Lachlann Murray. Subs used: Niall Toner for M Downey (57mins), Conor McAteer for N Loughlin (58), Sean Young for L Murray (62), Jack Doherty for P Cassidy (67)

Tyrone: Niall Morgan, Cormac Quinn, Aidan Clarke, Joey Clarke, Ben Cullen, Michael McKernan, Ronan Cassidy, Brian Kennedy, Conor O’Neill, Darragh Canavan, Conn Kilpatrick, Ciaran Daly, Eoin McElholm, Matthew Donnelly, Ethan Jordan. Subs used: Peter Teague for B Kennedy (53mins), Matthew Og McGleenan for C O’Neill (55), Lorcan McGarrity for E Jordan (60), Frank Burns for M McKernan (62)

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)