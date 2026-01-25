Omagh CBS’s MacRory dreams dashed by Abbey CBS

HAVING built up a four-point lead at the interval, Omagh CBS were reeled in by Abbey CBS in an absorbing MacRory Cup semi-final hosted by Fintona this evening with a final scoreline of 1-14 to 0-15.

Their Newry-based opponents were awarded a penalty a matters of seconds after the resumption, and Charlie McGrath’s defiantly struck spot-kick was the catalyst for a stirring second-half performance spearheaded by their link-man and chief score-getter Diarmaid O’Rourke, who finished a superb evening’s work with nine points.

The Brothers trailed by five points heading into the final ten minutes, but to their credit the momentum of the game swung back in their favour and came close to snatching a late equaliser right at the death, only Diarmuid Martin’s two-point effort drifted narrowly wide with the final kick of the game.

It was a high-quality, high-octane contest throughout and Omagh CBS flew out of the traps with Charlie Meenan pinging over successive two pointers topped off by a lovely score from Ryan Baxter.

Omagh CBS skipper Michael McNamee was having a big impact and made it 0-6 to 0-4, but Abbey CBS likewise were finding their range with points from the ever-present O’Rourke and their towering midfielder Keelan McEntee.

It was all square on the scoreboard following O’Rourke’s latest effort, but disciplined defending from Omagh CBS made life extremely difficult for their opponents, and a scoring burst deep in the half with a flurry of points from Cathal Farley, McNamee, James Maguire and Peter Colton (free) opened up a 0-10 to 0-6 lead at the break for the Brothers.

Abbey CBS came roaring back into proceedings with that aforementioned penalty tucked away by McGrath, and for the next 15 minutes it was nearly one-way traffic as they carved open the CBS defence repeatedly with O’Rourke at the heart of all that was good about their play.

Points from Ryan O’Hare, O’Rourke, Daniel McKernan and Daniel Carr left Omagh CBS in a spot of real difficulty as the clock counted down, but they found themselves only a goal in arrears when Martin flung over a crucial two-pointer.

An excellent individual effort from Cathal Farley reduced the deficit further, but try as they might they couldn’t complete their comeback against a fine Abbey CBS team who will now face off against another Tyrone school, St Patrick’s Academy, in this year’s MacRory Cup final.