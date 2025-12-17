O’Neill joins Tyrone U20 set up

By Niall Gartland

TYRONE legend Stephen O’Neill has joined the backroom team of Paul Devlin’s U20 set-up ahead of the defence of their provincial and All-Ireland titles.

The Tyrone U20s clinched back-to-back All-Ireland titles earlier in the year and it was announced at this week’s annual convention that O’Neill has joined the coaching team.

The three time All-Star was part of Mickey Harte’s backroom when Tyrone reached the All-Ireland SFC final in 2018, and in the last two years he asssisted Cavan boss Mickey Graham.

Diarmaid McNulty, one of the coaches in Tyrone U20’s surge to successive All-Ireland titles, has stepped down due to family and club commitments with Gortin. Shane Coyle from Greencastle has also joined the set-up.