Advertisement

O’Neill joins Tyrone U20 set up

  • 17 December 2025
O’Neill joins Tyrone U20 set up
Tyrone legend Stephen O'Neill has joined the U20 backroom team
We Are TyroneBy We Are Tyrone - 17 December 2025
Less than a minute

By Niall Gartland

TYRONE legend Stephen O’Neill has joined the backroom team of Paul Devlin’s U20 set-up ahead of the defence of their provincial and All-Ireland titles.

The Tyrone U20s clinched back-to-back All-Ireland titles earlier in the year and it was announced at this week’s annual convention that O’Neill has joined the coaching team.

The three time All-Star was part of Mickey Harte’s backroom when Tyrone reached the All-Ireland SFC final in 2018, and in the last two years he asssisted Cavan boss Mickey Graham.

Diarmaid McNulty, one of the coaches in Tyrone U20’s surge to successive All-Ireland titles, has stepped down due to family and club commitments with Gortin. Shane Coyle from Greencastle has also joined the set-up.

Related posts:

Errigal’s final ambitions dashed by Moneyglass Tributes paid to Eglish GAA history-maker and martial arts expert Former Gortin captain Keenan reminisces on their run to ’85 final

You can share this post!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY