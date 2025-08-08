Pomeroy boost survival hopes

Pomeroy2-17 Gortin2-7

THIS was a massive game at Plunkett Park on Tuesday evening with Pomeroy producing their best display of the campaign at just the right time to secure a crucial win at home to fellow strugglers Gortin.

It was a contest were Pomeroy always looked the better side and while Gortin got two first half goals to keep them in touch the greater hunger and work rate from the hosts ultimately proved crucial. Pomeroy’s win was built on an outstanding half-back line of Jude Campbell, Brendan Burns and Keezy Armstrong with Ronan Duffin, Ryan McCallan and County duo Frank Burns and Kieran McGeary all to the fore as well.

Gortin grabbed a goal after only three minutes through Ciaran Brolly but despite playing against the wind Pomeroy began to get on top. Peter McGoldrick, McGeary (2), Duffin (2) and Campbell all had points before Armstrong crashed home a 24th minute goal for a 1-7 to 1-1 lead. Three minutes later though Odhran Brolly converted a Gortin penalty and Sean Og McAleer followed that up with a two pointer from a free to leave it 1-9 to 2-4 at the break.

In the opening stages of the second half Frank Burns really came to the fore with excellent points with each foot before he turned over possession to help set up a Hugh McNamee goal in the 36th minute. From there until the final whistle Pomeroy moved the ball quickly with confidence and were never really in trouble.

McCallan (4), Burns and McGeary all added points for the winners and while Odhran Brolly ad Liam Og Mossey had Gortin scores their evening was summed up when Brolly had a second penalty of the contest saved this time by the legs of Pomeroy keeper John McCourt.