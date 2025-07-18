BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Red Hand Podcast: All Ireland Semi-final reaction

  • 18 July 2025
Red Hand Podcast: All Ireland Semi-final reaction
Mark Bradley's attempt for a late goal goes over the Kerry crossbar.
We Are TyroneBy We Are Tyrone - 18 July 2025
Less than a minute

In this week’s episode of the Red Hand Podcast Alan Rodgers and Niall Gartland look back on Tyrone’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry, a big win for our ladies, and another busy weekend of league action.

