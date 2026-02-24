O’Rourke concedes that Tyrone are in a relegation battle

A BATTLE for survival in Division Two of the National League is now the worrying reality for Tyrone, as they prepare for the final three matches of a campaign which has so far proved intensely frustrating.

Defeat to Louth in Sunday’s clash at Ardee means that the Red Hands are now in sixth position on the table. Only Cavan, who defeated Kildare to win their first two points and an Offaly team who come to Dungannon this weekend, are now below Tyrone.

There was a permitted attendance of just 2,800 at the game, with many from the Red Hand county staying away due to the difficulty obtaining tickets.

But, while avoiding the dreaded drop to Division Three and the Tailteann Cup should not be a serious concern just yet, the manner of this 1-13 to 0-15 loss to Louth, is being greeted with bitter disappointment and frustration by the players, management and the supporters. There is absolutely no room for error or complacency as the campaign concludes.

Team manager, Malachy O’Rourke was in understandably downbeat form, in the immediate aftermath of the defeat.

He knows only too well what’s now being demanded from a side which is undoubtedly much better than was displayed in this round four clash.

“We thought that we’d got ourselves into a good position at half-time. But then Louth in fairness to them were very resilient. It’s a chastening enough experience for us, but we just have to take it on the chin,” he said.

“This puts us back down in the relegation battle, it’s something we didn’t want, but that’s’ where we find ourselves and we’re just going to have to fight our way out of it.”

Darragh Canavan’s imminent one-month trip to Australia will rob the Red Hands of their key attacking threat ahead of the final three matches. Offaly are next up in O’Neill Park in Dungannon next weekend, followed by Meath in Croke Park and then Cork at Healy Park in the final round.

Whether or not they can salvage something from the campaign remains to be seen.

Three wins would put Tyrone on nine points, but a lot depends on how things also pan out for the leading Cork, Meath and Derry teams.

“I thought we had prepared well, and we put in a good shift in the first half against the wind, but in the second half, we didn’t perform the way we wanted at all,” added Malachy O’Rourke.

“After a loss like this, with a week turnaround, it’s hard to pick them up. But there’s a lot of experience there, a lot of character there, and hopefully we’ll be able to pick them up this week. But this is a tough loss.

“Obviously a quality player like Darragh is going to be a big loss, but we have to go on with what we have.

“It’s a case of everyone really digging in, and understanding that we have to produce performances, next weekend first of all, and see how things go from there. It’s a tough one to take, but we just have to bounce back…

“If you win your main games, you have no problem, you’re moving up the table, but we just have to look at exactly what’s in front of us. Offaly next week is going to be a massive battle again, and we need the two points, as do Offaly. So, that’s all we’re concentrating on at the minute.”