Civic reception honours Aghyaran Ladies for 2025 achievements

THE Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, has hosted a civic reception at the Guildhall to honour the Aghyaran Ladies on their historic 2025 Tyrone Intermediate Championship victory.

The event was held as a formal recognition of the team’s dedication and sporting excellence over the past season.

Mayor McHugh presented a crystal commemorative award to Team Captain Niamh Gormley, who accepted it on behalf of the entire squad.

The reception was attended by players, family members, and the coaching staff.

Cllr McHugh expressed his pride in the team’s achievements.

“Winning the Tyrone Intermediate Championship is a magnificent achievement that speaks volumes about the talent, grit, and teamwork within this club.

“I want to congratulate the coaches, and every single player for bringing such pride to their community. They are fantastic ambassadors for local sport, and I am delighted to formally recognise their success with the reception.”