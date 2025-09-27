Semi-final picture starts to emerge

DEFENDING O’Neill Cup champions Errigal Ciaran and their close rivals Trillick have found themselves one step away from county final day following their respective victories in this weekend’s quarter-final clashes.

The last three Tyrone Senior Championship titles have been shared between the two heavy hitters, and they’ve faced off in the last two finals, but they were pushed right to the pin of their collars in their respective last-eight clashes.

Trillick needed a 57th goal from sub Nathan Farry to finally edge their noses in front against massive underdogs Pomeroy last night, but there was time for yet more drama.

Advertisement

The 2023 champions came inches away from bowing out of the championship when an injury-time effort on goal down the other end of the pitch crashed against the crossbar, but they held on against the gritty Plunketts to book their spot in the last four.

Errigal Ciaran, meanwhile, claimed an extremely hard-fought victory against Omagh St Enda’s this afternoon. The reigning Tyrone and Ulster Champions faced an onslaught from their opponents in a rip-roaring second half, but a late goal from Shea McDermott, another young sub, settled the matter in Errigal’s favour.

Tomorrow will determine the identities of the other two semi-final teams. Edendork take on Carrickmore at Pomeroy, before the final game of the weekend, Donaghmore set to take on Loughmacrory at Dungannon. After that match, the draw will be made for the semi-finals.