Seven Tyrone players named on Intermediate Team of the Year

A FANTASTIC season for the Tyrone ladies has got even better with today’s news that seven members of Darren McCann’s All-Ireland winning team have been named on the TG4 Intermediate Team of the Year.

Tyrone claimed All-Ireland Intermediate honours with victory over Laois at Croke Park on a memorable day at Croke Park last month, and nearly half the starting line-up have been selected by members of the LGFA’s All-Star committee

The seven players are Jayne Lyons, Claire Canavan, Méabh Mallon, Aoibhinn McHugh, Sorcha Gormley, Aoife Horisk, Niamh O’Neill and the full selection can be viewed below:

TG4 Intermediate Team of the Championship: Goalkeeper – Eimear Barry (Laois), Right Corner Back – Jayne Lyons (Tyrone), Full Back – Clodagh Dunne (Laois), Left Corner Back – Fiona Coyle (Westmeath), Right Half Back – Claire Canavan (Tyrone), Centre Half Back – Méabh Mallon (Tyrone), Left Half Back – Andrea Moran (Laois), Midfield – Aoibhinn McHugh (Tyrone), Midfield – Clara Donnelly (Wexford), Right Half Forward – Sarah Dillon (Westmeath), Centre Half Forward – Sorcha Gormley (Tyrone), Left Half Forward – Aoife Horisk (Tyrone), Right Corner Forward – Niamh O’Neill (Tyrone), Full Forward – Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh), Left Corner Forward – Emma Lawlor (Laois).